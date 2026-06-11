NOTE: The first part of this report is here.

There are two kinds of election results: either there was a “close race” or there was a “blowout” — where one candidate surged so far past the other that it was shocking. In each kind of election, you can ask about the variation in relative support found in different regions. A measure of relative support is a support ratio.

A support ratio is just one vote share divided by the other.

Close Race

In 1976, there was a close race between Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford, and besides the District of Columbia, Jimmy Carter got twice as much of the votes than Ford did in one out of 50 states (the winner got twice as much support in 2% of the regions):

When a race is close, it can be expected that — in 2% of the regions — there will be “double support” for the winner as there will be for the loser. I was not able to obtain county-level data, which would provide an even better estimate. Here is the page where the data came from, and the state with “double support” for Carter is highlighted:

Now let’s check out what happens when there is a blowout election with extreme results:

Blowout Election

When there is a blowout election (i.e., one candidate gets 60% of the vote, the other only gets 40% of the vote), then you can expect to see support ratios of 2 or higher approximately 20% of the time (in 10 out of 50 states, ignoring the District of Columbia).

The takeaway message is that it will be the case that support will vary such that one candidate (the winning candidate) gets at least twice as much support as the other in somewhere from 2% to 20% of the regions where the votes come in from. The areas where support for the ultimate loser is twice the support for the winner are more rare.

In approximately 1% to 10% of the regions where votes are counted from, the loser will receive twice the share of votes that the winner received. With an upper bound on the expected “double-support” ratio for winners of 20%, the late ballot drops in the L.A. mayoral race — where Raman has twice the vote share of Pratt — are anomalies.

While there is added uncertainty because Karen Bass is heavily-involved, those late ballot drops came in from more than 20% of the regions (precincts), and Reagan’s blowout election of 1984 shows that winners of blowout elections only get “double support” ratios in approximately 20% of the regions where votes come in from.

Having most of them showing “double support” ratios for Raman over Pratt indicates an attempt to “fix” the election, rather than all of those regions truly supporting Raman at least twice as much as they supported Pratt. The initial and largest ballot drop showing Raman with only 75% as many votes as Pratt makes this case strong.

Reference

[website giving vote shares] — https://www.presidentelectionpolls.com/election-results/1976-presidential-election.html