NOTE: The prior installment in this series is here.

In order to get Spencer Pratt knocked out of the LA race for mayor, it was necessary for Raman to overtake him, even though she started off with a vote share which was just 72% as high as his (when more than a third of the entire vote had come in). But then ballot drops kept rolling in with her getting twice the support that Pratt got.

While the prior installment checked for the probability of getting twice the support in entire states (from 2% to 20% of states can have “twice the support” for one candidate over the other), this post focuses on counties. In the 2012 presidential election, the largest 112 counties were examined, even though they lean Democrat:

NOTE: The smallest county at far-right (# 112), with just under a half-million population, is Washoe County, Nevada — with a support ratio of 1.08 (the Democrat share of votes was 8% higher than the Republican share of votes).

Twenty-nine (25.9%) of these 112 largest counties had a support ratio (Democrat share divided by Republican share) of 2.0 or higher. Because large counties already lean Democrat — and are hotspots for election irregularities — this 25.9% can be thought to be a hard maximum of regions where you will ever get such “double support.”

But Raman got “double support” (twice the vote share that Spencer Pratt did) for 29.7% of the precincts which had come in by the time of update # 19 — indicating an attempt in California to “fix the election” for LA mayor:

As evidenced by the already-biased 2012 presidential election data, candidates will get twice the vote share of another candidate in less than 26% of the regions where their votes come in from. Because Raman got twice the share that Pratt did in 29.7% of the precincts reporting by update # 19, that indicates anomaly (evidence of cheating).

3-Person Race versus 2-Person Race

Critics and detractors will be quick to point out how the 2012 election was a two-person race while the LA mayoral race is a three-person race, with Karen Bass leading. But this aspect actually works against them. The crude standard deviation of vote shares for Bass is just 4.5% — meaning that her support was very stable/constant.

After update # 2, Pratt’s vote count was 50% higher than Raman’s, indicating that non-Bass voters preferred Pratt heavily to Raman (Raman had two-thirds the number of votes that Pratt did). Assuming stable and constant support for Bass, to swing the non-Bass vote from plus 50% advantage for Pratt to -50% would require a miracle.

Reference

[county-level vote shares] — https://ballotpedia.org/County-level_presidential_election_voting_trends,_2012-2020

[LA Mayor race updates] — https://theballotbook.com/results/county/Los%20Angeles/los-angeles-city-primary-nominating-election-mayor