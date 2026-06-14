NOTE: The prior report in this series is here.

When examining the top and bottom thirds of something, such as the high blood pressure found in the leanest third of people versus that found in the heaviest third of people, differences will be noted:

At bottom left, the hypertension (HYPT) found in those with the high body mass index (BMI) was higher than it was in those with the low BMI. When relative support for one candidate over another is examined, you can check the tertiles — comparing the worst third of relative support to the best third.

Relative support is support normalized to the support that the other party got — such as when the vote share of one candidate is put as a multiple of the vote share of another one.

1976

From the perspective of the support that Jimmy Carter got from his worst third of states to his best third, in his worst third of states, he got 20% less of the vote share than Ford got, but he got almost 60% more in his best third. That’s what elections look like when they are relatively close, but what happens in a blowout election?

1984

Reagan got a greater share of votes (versus Mondale) in his worst third of states, and in his best third, he got just over twice the vote share that Mondale got — an unprecedented blowout election for president. But let’s check the first 18 updates on the vote for mayor of LA, paying exclusive attention to Pratt versus Raman:

2026 — LA Mayor Race (Bass excluded)

The cutoff utilized here is Update #2 at the BallotBook website, when 42% of the precincts had come in. And that 42% happens to be the best performance of Pratt versus Raman. The winner here is Raman, shown as a multiple of the Pratt share of votes. But Raman’s best third (best 30%, actually) even surpasses Reagan’s.

Due to Raman’s “worst-third” relative performance being so poor — i.e., she only got 66% as many votes as Pratt did, for the first 42% of precincts reporting — her best third is anomalous (indicative of cheating). Bass is excluded here, but in prior reports it was discovered that her vote share has remained stable throughout the updates.

Reference

[example of analysis by tertiles] — https://www.researchgate.net/publication/51624196_Prevalence_of_High_Blood_Pressure_among_Young_Rural_Adults_in_Relation_to_Height_in_Childhood_and_Adult_Body_Mass_Index

[1976 presidential election] — https://www.presidentelectionpolls.com/election-results/1976-presidential-election.html

[1984 presidential election] — https://www.presidentelectionpolls.com/election-results/1984-presidential-election.html

[2026 LA mayoral election] — https://theballotbook.com/results/county/Los%20Angeles/los-angeles-city-primary-nominating-election-mayor