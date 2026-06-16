NOTE: The prior report in this series is here.

When attempting to detect voter fraud, you can use examples of elections which you have reason to believe were “free and fair” elections, such that any cheating — if cheating did go on — would be minor enough as to not materially affect the election. In an election where 99.9% of all votes are legitimate and 0.1% are not, that’s “fair.”

That’s 999 authentic votes for each “fake” one.

An illegitimate amount of votes which comprises only 0.1% of total votes is inconsequential (elections are not typically decided by a final margin of 0.1% or less). For the purpose of analysis, it will be assumed that no more than 0.1% of the votes in the 1976 and the 1984 elections were illegitimate votes (i.e., were from voter fraud).

Ignoring Karen Bass, and focusing exclusively on the ratio of Raman votes to Pratt votes, the recent election for LA Mayor throws a strong vote-irregularity signal:

Purple and green are examples of “free and fair” elections, so they tell you what to expect when the votes of an election have been counted fairly. In the worst third of all voting precincts, the eventual winner (W) may get just 78% of the votes as the loser (L) did, but the best third of precincts can have that winner getting 1.53x as many votes (1976).

That’s when elections are close. But when there is a “blowout” election (1984), then even the worst third of precincts has the winner getting 1.16x the votes of the loser, and the best third of precincts will have that winner getting 2.12x the votes as the loser (in his best-third precincts in 1984, Reagan got 2.12x as many votes as Mondale got).

But (red line) Raman is an anomaly here, with very poor performance in her worst third of precincts, yet spectacularly-unprecedented performance in her best third of precincts — which were reported later on in the election, just when she needed to catch-up to Spencer Pratt and to overtake him, knocking him out of the race for mayor.

The green and purple lines show the slopes that are possible when an election is free and fair, but Raman’s red line has a slope which is significantly different from the kind that you see when an election is free and fair.

Reference

[1976 presidential election] — https://www.presidentelectionpolls.com/election-results/1976-presidential-election.html

[1984 presidential election] — https://www.presidentelectionpolls.com/election-results/1984-presidential-election.html

[2026 LA mayoral election] — https://theballotbook.com/results/county/Los%20Angeles/los-angeles-city-primary-nominating-election-mayor