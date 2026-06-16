NOTE: The prior report in this series, which involved crude (unweighted) data, is here.

To improve the validity of inference using extremes of the support ratio (one candidate’s share of votes divided by the other’s), I reworked the analysis of worst and best regions using the presumed “free and fair” elections of 1976 and 1984 — before widespread election manipulation began taking place in the USA:

NOTE: Slopes far from purple or green indicate election manipulation. Winner (W) votes are divided by Loser (L) votes to obtain the ratio of support for the winner, as a multiple of the support for the loser. Purple shows that heavily-favored candidates are already ahead (support ratio > 1.0) by the time that you tally their worst 15% of regions.

Whether fair elections are close (Carter) or blowouts (Reagan) the support ratio in the top 15% is twice the support ratio of the bottom 15%, but Raman vs. Pratt had a top support ratio that was 3.8x larger than the one for the worst 15% of regions for her — indicating election manipulation.

The cutoff points were selected based on the batch size (update size) of the LA mayoral election. Compared to Pratt, Raman did worst in updates 2, 10, 11, and 12, and she did best in updates 16 and 18 — each section comprising approximately 15% of the total vote that had come in by update 19.

Of 538 electoral votes for 1976 and 1984, you reach 15% of the total by the time you reach 81 electoral votes, and outcomes in individual states comprising the top and bottom ~81 electoral votes were used, although this process was not exact, and the worst deviation from 81 electoral votes was Reagan’s bottom 15% (73 electoral votes).

Because the next state was New York, and it would have added 36 electoral votes, I had to stop at Iowa, with just 73 accumulated electoral votes with the addition of Iowa (to the running total of the worst-performing states for Reagan). Here are the numbers altogether:

[click to enlarge]

And here is 1976, with Carter vs. Ford:

And here is 1984, with Reagan vs. Mondale:

The evidence very strongly suggests that election rigging was utilized in order to knock Spencer Pratt out of the LA mayoral race.