Jessica Rose recently reported on an editorial hit-job by the Lancet against RFK Jr. What is perhaps the most perplexing is the complete lack of self-consciousness on the part of The Lancet, which, in former times, used to be a medical journal that was highly respectable. Lancet tried to tie RFK Jr. to the lost trust, but it backfired:

A full fifth of Americans stopped trusting CDC by September 2023 — after CDC had repeatedly lied to the public. But while Lancet tries to pin blame on RFK Jr., Jessica took the Lancet back to the woodshed when she brought up the Surgisphere scandal:

The hypocrisy is overwhelming here: A journal guilty of promoting very bad information about COVID treatments — information which government across the world then acted on — is blaming RFK Jr. for the loss of trust in public health? Lancet says they only publish “the best” research:

This complete lack of the ability to self-reflect may coincide with the desperate psychological need to find a scapegoat, which would explain Lancet’s behavior in lashing out at RFK Jr. for being guilty of those things that Lancet, itself, is guilty of. The funny thing is that RFK has helped. The inverted food pyramid is a case in point:

Funnily — whether that is a real word or not — this finding was published in … yep, you guessed it! … the Lancet. That single change of inverting the former food pyramid can easily save over 100,000 American lives per year; saving more American lives, each year, than were lost in the entire decade of fighting the Vietnam War.

Though the exact foods targeted differ, the salient point is that diet is the single greatest controllable factor for our longevity. But you won’t hear The Lancet praising RFK Jr. for this beneficial policy improvement. Shame on Lancet for writing this hit piece on RFK Jr., and shame on their corporate paymasters for demanding it be written.