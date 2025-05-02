Produced over at The Vigilant Fox substack, the Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee reported on how HHS Secretary Kennedy is going gangbusters against the real threats that children face in the USA. A bombshell report dealt with 300,000 kids being trafficked, and another instance involved putting measles into perspective.

SPOILER: In spite of mainstream reports, measles isn’t a priority threat facing kids.

To get perspective on where deaths come from, you can list out every cause of death that comprises at least a 10% share of all deaths — and you can do that by age group. A cool graphic is available at this one website called Infographic Journal. When just focusing on causes with large (>10%) shares of all deaths, here is what it looks like:

NOTE: CHD = coronary heart disease; percentage-shares of all deaths are provided

Each vertical column represents more than half of all deaths by age group. If you somehow found a way to erase four things: heart disease (CHD), cancer, accidents (including poisonings), and birth defects — then the entire top half of the table goes blank, and all four of the right-most columns go completely blank as well.

Tackling issues like suicide and homicide may involve economic/cultural shifts. Those two issues likely cannot be entirely tackled by restricting yourself to physical health care. Short gestation and SIDS — the final two items in the table — may require more research, but removing them would completely empty the table.

Of course, after removing top causes of deaths, the next causes become the new top causes, so that in reality, the table never really empties. But the larger point would be to ask if much money and time has been spent on these top causes. A finer point would be this one: Compared to what was spent on COVID, what was spent on them?

I do not think that anyone (besides Big Pharma) would be happy with the answer.