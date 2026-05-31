RFK Jr is on the hot-seat lately and is taking arrows both in the front and in the back. One issue is the approved narrow use of the PREP Act for a single drug for a limited time. Others are attacking him after what he said at a town hall about chemtrails:

NOTE: I found a link to the site above from The Naked Emperor substack.

RFK Jr did not originally believe in chemtrails, that is, until he got exposed to enough research on the matter. The article above goes on to lament about how we keep hearing about conspiracies which never get revealed, including one conspiracy that I have reported on: Directed Energy Weapons:

While I agree with the frustration of never getting the files released, I think things are now bad enough that we have to accept our truth-tellers wherever they come from — whether in DARPA or out of DARPA, whether in government, or out of government. Without people like RFK Jr, we’d be more blind and therefore more susceptible to harm.

Yes, he has an official job to facilitate the health of the nation, but that does not mean that he should put his head down, do his job, and remain quiet about the harmful things that government has been doing to us. RFK Jr is someone who can “walk and chew gum” at the same time, and we are all better off if he continues to do so.

The draft of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027 already mentions directed energy weapons, along with the creepy term “bio-manufacturing”:

So let’s all calm down about people popping-off about how potentially harmful directed energy weapons are to political pluralism, because of how they could end up being used silently harm and persecute millions of citizens, and perhaps even to “break their spirit” — like Hakeem Jeffries recently said.