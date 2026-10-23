In the USA, it is held to be self-evident that people have the natural, individual right to life, to liberty, and to the pursuit of happiness. A short way of communicating it is to say that we are “self-determiners.” When you have self-determination, government is limited, and there are hard limits to the amount of government which is acceptable.

If you keep government limited, then life expectancy grows longer over time (the children of each generation are always able to live longer than their parents did):

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But look at what happened after the US adopted socialist (anti-liberty) ObamaCare after 2010, and therefore allowed the government to interfere with the practice of medicine more than ever before:

Once government gets more involved, life expectancy stops growing longer every year, and even shrinks, so that children can no longer be expected to live longer than their parents did. In 1950, the worst nation in the world was communist (anti-liberty) North Korea:

People in North Korea could not even expect to reach 15 years old before they die. Luckily for North Koreans, after the Korean War subsided, their life expectancy rose:

In 1958, Chairman Mao of communist (anti-liberty) China instituted the Great Leap Forward, resulting in the premature deaths of tens of millions of Chinese:

When freedom is lowered, then life expectancy drops. In the mid-1970s, the Khmer Rouge communist (anti-liberty) group took over Cambodia and implemented “reforms” which resulted in such widescale death that observers referred to the Cambodia region as “the Killing Fields”:

The amount of lost life when you fully-adopt socialism (full adoption = communism) is so large that it even rivals the amount of life lost when you organize a massive effort in order to deliberately engage in genocide, such as what occurred in Rwanda in 1994:

The evidence suggests that socialism, when fully-adopted, is “as bad as a deliberate genocide.” People in the United States should not vote for socialism when given an alternative. It would be a vote for “shorter lives.”

Data beginning decades after Socialism/Communism

In the special case of Soviet Russia, life expectancy data does not begin until after several decades worth of “communism” — where people had already been deliberately starved to death and, in Ukraine, government deliberately starving people to death was so extensive that they came up with a name for it: it was called Holodomor.

But after the initial waves of death, the future data reveals stagnation in the growth of life expectancy during the communist years prior to 1991:

Again, the evidence reveals that socialism — when adopted “enough” — is “anti-life.”

Reference

https://ourworldindata.org/life-expectancy