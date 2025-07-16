The Founders of the USA set up a system of limited federal government, giving Congress 17 explicit jobs and barring it from doing any more than was explicitly outlined in the U.S. Constitution. With the help of the Judicial Branch though, progressives managed to pull the USA away from constitutional moorings.

Now, the federal government does many things never imagined by our Founders.

History is replete with republics failing, and everywhere and always, there is failure due to an over-concentration of power (over-centralization) and a final moment of Bureaucratic Bloat which then topples like the Tower of Babel mentioned in the Bible. Our founders knew that history, so they prescribed something completely different.

Instead of failing after a couple centuries, like every other republic which has ever existed has done, we should do something different in the USA — just like the Founders prescribed: put a hard limit, or cap, on the size and scope of federal governance. Here is an achievable goal for yearly federal spending:

Notice the year is 1936, at the depths of the Great Depression (the worst imaginable domestic situation). If the federal government only needs to spend 9.7% of GDP when in the worst imaginable domestic situation, then it only “ever” needs to spend 9.7% of GDP (because even less federal spending is required in better situations).

Here are federal tax revenues as a proportion of GDP:

Because federal taxes collected amount to 10.9% of GDP, spending 9.7% of GDP would lead to an annual federal surplus of 1.2% of GDP — which could pay down debt and eventually be turned over to citizens in the form of a medical savings account or a retirement account or a check. But here is the actual spending of the federal gov’t:

At 23.8% of GDP, but tax revenue only coming in at 10.9% of GDP, the federal government is “overreaching” by more than 100%. This is not sustainable because the only way for the federal government to make up the difference is to enter the markets — earning “non-tax” revenue besides federal tax revenue. This then distorts markets.

Even after entering, and therefore distorting, U.S. economic markets, the federal government is still running a yearly deficit of 6% of GDP:

This just keeps on growing the federal debt, increasingly putting upward pressure on the interest rate on new-issuance of federal debt. Eventually, debt bubbles pop, and a fiscal crisis ensues after it becomes more than 50% probable that the U.S. Federal Government is going to default (sovereign debt crisis). Here is total federal debt:

That’s now approximately 121% of GDP and rising. And here is an estimate of the probability of default:

Even in the most rosy prediction, where people accept being taxed as high as the worst parts of Europe (red line), once federal debt hits 325% of GDP, then all bets are off. The evidence suggests that we need to listen to the wisdom of the Founders of the USA, and return to a system of constitutionally-limited federal governance.

Most everything that the federal government is currently doing can be “thrown back to the states” — and much of it can simply “go away” because it was never a good idea for governments of the world to be engaging in such actions and enterprises. Restoring a constitution republic requires dramatic down-sizing (under 10% of GDP).

It could prove to be the only way that the USA will be able to continue to exist past the point where all other republics have failed.