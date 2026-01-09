Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D., over at the Defender substack recently reported on the ongoing legislative push to strip local communities of their own oversight as to where new cell towers are installed — making it easier to expose people to wireless radiation at higher doses than ever before. But data show we already have too much exposure.

When holding a cell phone or tablet or laptap computer, most wireless radiation gets into the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, and death rates due to cancers in those lobes has been skyrocketing. Here are age bands which had at least 16 deaths recorded in 2013, though all age bands, from age 30-34 and up, did so, in 2023:

Age 60-64

Age 65-69

Age 70-74

Age 75-79

Age 80-84

The evidence suggests that local communities should be able to reject new cell towers nearby, because brain cancer death rates tied to wireless radiation exposure have already quadrupled and, in some age bands, quintipled (we already have too much exposure).

Search Method (C71.1 & C71.2 are ICD-10 codes needed to look at harm from EMF)

Reference

[search page for causes of death] — https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html