With RFK Jr as the head of HHS (congrats, Mr. Kennedy!) and with President Trump signing an Executive Order to institute Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), one of the top priorities should be cancer, and specifically cancer in non-elderly women (left and middle panels):

Cancer incidence in females under age 65 is higher now than prior to 2000. The increased incidence of cancer in younger females is now even driving up the overall cancer incidence of both sexes combined (top panel):

Importantly, these age-adjusted numbers are adjusted using an age-distribution that is so ancient that it is from 25 years ago. Other nations do not continually use baseline age distributions so long, so it makes you wonder. When the Year 2000 age distribution is used to track rates, it under-represents those in age band 50-70.

But that arbitrarily/artefactually hides increases inside of that age band. The upshot is that, for those from age 50-70, the numbers above look better than they actually are. For females, there are increases in cancers which could be hypothesized to stem from wireless radiation from cellphones. At least for teens, females use cellphones more:

The cancers you would expect to increase from the increased use of cellphones are brain, thyroid, and breast cancer. Here are the trends for breast and thyroid cancers (right panel):

Both are going up.

For brain cancer, a trend was not available from the study above, but of all cancer deaths for females under age 40, brain cancer was 5th highest, and in those under age 20, it was the number 1 cause of cancer death:

Researchers were able to create experimental brain cancer in lab animals using radiofrequency radiation (RFR) from cellphones:

And when you have a single-site mutation (single nucleotide polymorphism) in genes which help you to repair your DNA, then cellphones increase your risk of thyroid cancer:

Besides cutting back on the wireless radiation that we are exposing ourselves to, healthy eating can help to keep cancer at bay. A daily rainbow salad (DRS) with a mix of vegetables having at least 3 different colors (e.g., red, orange, yellow, etc.) can help, as can additional vitamin C and vitamin D. Cutting down on sugar can help, too.

Reference

[female cancer is rising] — Siegel RL, Kratzer TB, Giaquinto AN, Sung H, Jemal A. Cancer statistics, 2025. CA Cancer J Clin. 2025 Jan-Feb;75(1):10-45. doi: 10.3322/caac.21871. Epub 2025 Jan 16. PMID: 39817679; PMCID: PMC11745215. https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.3322/caac.21871

[teen females use cellphones more] — Pew Research. https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2024/03/11/how-teens-and-parents-approach-screen-time/

[single-site mutations (single nucleotide polymorphisms) can more than double the odds of thyroid cancer from cellphones] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935119308102

[daily rainbow salads (DRS) can improve your health] — Sharma S, Katoch V, Kumar S, Chatterjee S. Functional relationship of vegetable colors and bioactive compounds: Implications in human health. J Nutr Biochem. 2021 Jun;92:108615. doi: 10.1016/j.jnutbio.2021.108615. Epub 2021 Mar 9. PMID: 33705954. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0955286321000358?via%3Dihub

[combined low-carbohydrate diet and high-dose vitamin C expected to work against cancer] — Hunyady J. The Result of Vitamin C Treatment of Patients with Cancer: Conditions Influencing the Effectiveness. Int J Mol Sci. 2022 Apr 15;23(8):4380. doi: 10.3390/ijms23084380. PMID: 35457200; PMCID: PMC9030840. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35457200/

[vitamin D can prevent cancer] — Muñoz A, Grant WB. Vitamin D and Cancer: An Historical Overview of the Epidemiology and Mechanisms. Nutrients. 2022 Mar 30;14(7):1448. doi: 10.3390/nu14071448. PMID: 35406059; PMCID: PMC9003337. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35406059/