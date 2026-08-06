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Ted
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It seems to me, Deep, that as valid as the critique of the national syndicates may be, we tend to overlook the outlets that are localized. Over the past two decades, ownership of the localized outlets has concentrated, mostly in the hands of private equity, and what I'm observing of the few remaining local "reporters," is ideologically-oriented deception.

Example; local fires, including the most notorious ones of the last decade, have with only one exception (a summer dry-lightning strike,) have originated with human agency. The new generation of indoctrinated "there is no such thing as objectivity" staff writers, fear-monger about climate change within the leading paragraph. Everything else is syndicated from the national leftist outlets.

A lifetime ago, I was the pressman for a small-town weekly. I eventually came to understand why real local news so often went unreported; the advertising revenue was rather nepotistic in origin (doesn't do to have the local movers-and-shakers wonder "am I next?") and the paper's gross margins were extremely tight.

I didn't then realize how that paradigm scaled upward; a larger, nearby local daily had, after all, broken the S&L scandal and put it on the national "radar." I think now, that it really came down to a question of impunity.

I used to joke that the only reason I read the local fishwrap was for the obituaries, but it's no longer a joke.

Oligarchic centralization is the norm, which is to your point. The psychological aspects are becoming clearer with each passing month, as are the economic ramifications. It's becoming a physical impossibility to localize monetary velocity sufficiently to prevent physical infrastructure from crumbling. There is, of course, the waste that is inseparable from left-leaning city and county-level officials grasp on the reins of power, but it's more than that. Look at the hostile takeover of Cabela's for an example.

In the words of Tommy Chong; "reality, man, what a concept."

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