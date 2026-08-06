It is an open question whether the mainstream media is an honest reflection of the reality that we live inside of, or whether it is a carefully-crafted caricature deviously designed so as to support a subversive narrative which can be utilized for unscrupulous characters to take unearned power over the world.

My money is on the latter.

When aggregating major media outlets, huge differences were found in what we actually die from — leading causes of death — and what gets reported:

[click to enlarge]

Notice that for COVID, media reports suggested — by the relative share of news coverage — that 2.5x as many people might be dying from it than actually were dying with it. But the “lying” gets worse when you look at left-leaning media, such as The Washington Post (WaPo, or just WP):

Only 2% of people die of COVID, but the media coverage by The Washington Post was 8% — suggesting that COVID was killing 4x as many people as it actually was, because 4x as much attention was devoted to it versus other causes of death. The evidence suggests that the media has been coopted to work for narrow interests.

Things like COVID get 4x the coverage that they warrant because someone will be able to make more profit if fear is ginned up in the public and the public is made to believe that respiratory viruses are these very scary things which have the capability of killing a large minority of persons — even if that is false.

Reference

https://ourworldindata.org/does-the-news-reflect-what-we-die-from