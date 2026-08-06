Mainstream Media vs. Reality
Post #1732
It is an open question whether the mainstream media is an honest reflection of the reality that we live inside of, or whether it is a carefully-crafted caricature deviously designed so as to support a subversive narrative which can be utilized for unscrupulous characters to take unearned power over the world.
My money is on the latter.
When aggregating major media outlets, huge differences were found in what we actually die from — leading causes of death — and what gets reported:
[click to enlarge]
Notice that for COVID, media reports suggested — by the relative share of news coverage — that 2.5x as many people might be dying from it than actually were dying with it. But the “lying” gets worse when you look at left-leaning media, such as The Washington Post (WaPo, or just WP):
Only 2% of people die of COVID, but the media coverage by The Washington Post was 8% — suggesting that COVID was killing 4x as many people as it actually was, because 4x as much attention was devoted to it versus other causes of death. The evidence suggests that the media has been coopted to work for narrow interests.
Things like COVID get 4x the coverage that they warrant because someone will be able to make more profit if fear is ginned up in the public and the public is made to believe that respiratory viruses are these very scary things which have the capability of killing a large minority of persons — even if that is false.
Reference
https://ourworldindata.org/does-the-news-reflect-what-we-die-from
It seems to me, Deep, that as valid as the critique of the national syndicates may be, we tend to overlook the outlets that are localized. Over the past two decades, ownership of the localized outlets has concentrated, mostly in the hands of private equity, and what I'm observing of the few remaining local "reporters," is ideologically-oriented deception.
Example; local fires, including the most notorious ones of the last decade, have with only one exception (a summer dry-lightning strike,) have originated with human agency. The new generation of indoctrinated "there is no such thing as objectivity" staff writers, fear-monger about climate change within the leading paragraph. Everything else is syndicated from the national leftist outlets.
A lifetime ago, I was the pressman for a small-town weekly. I eventually came to understand why real local news so often went unreported; the advertising revenue was rather nepotistic in origin (doesn't do to have the local movers-and-shakers wonder "am I next?") and the paper's gross margins were extremely tight.
I didn't then realize how that paradigm scaled upward; a larger, nearby local daily had, after all, broken the S&L scandal and put it on the national "radar." I think now, that it really came down to a question of impunity.
I used to joke that the only reason I read the local fishwrap was for the obituaries, but it's no longer a joke.
Oligarchic centralization is the norm, which is to your point. The psychological aspects are becoming clearer with each passing month, as are the economic ramifications. It's becoming a physical impossibility to localize monetary velocity sufficiently to prevent physical infrastructure from crumbling. There is, of course, the waste that is inseparable from left-leaning city and county-level officials grasp on the reins of power, but it's more than that. Look at the hostile takeover of Cabela's for an example.
In the words of Tommy Chong; "reality, man, what a concept."