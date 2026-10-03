A few socialists are “somewhat” realistic, but most of them are utopian (impossibly idealistic and impractical). Mayor Mamdani is this second kind of a socialist. In a recent interview, he boldly claimed that socialism is able to provide you with everything that you need, because the government will be able to deliver it to you:

But we now have a century of empirical data on the performance of socialism in human societies, and these utopian promises never came true. In 1991, a report showed that living standards in Soviet Russia were down to only 35% of the living standards in the USA, when you use personal consumption as the measure of living standards (red added):

People in America could afford to own and buy almost 3x as many things as the Russian people living under socialism. In 1994, it was reported that, for the 30-year stretch from 1960 to 1989, the USSR was the most under-achieving economy in the entire world, having to trade away more personal consumption than anyone:

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But socialism pits people against their neighbors as they each clamor for government hand-outs rather than looking for a hand-up, and socialism has no ability to perform economic calculation — as Mises proved 104 years ago:

So it is expected that public approval of Mamdani at the 100-day mark will begin to fall, and that it will fall even lower after that. As it turns out, this prediction came true, because he only has 100-day approval of 48%:

And notice how, of the 30% who disapprove, 70% of them “strongly disapprove” — while of the 48% who approve, only 52% of them “strongly approve.” Socialism is only capable of making approximately 10% to 15% of the public happy, while driving the other 85% to 90% of people into grinding poverty and lowered living standards.

But capitalism (non-socialism) is capable of making the vast majority (well over 50%) of people happy. So you would expect leaders who promote capitalism to have good 100-day public approval ratings. As it turns out, this deduction is true, because 83% of past leaders had higher 100-day public approval than Mamdani (purple added):

The evidence suggests that Mayor Mamdani is the utopian (dangerous) kind of a socialist, a wide-eyed fanatic who may become desperate and begin to cause great harm when the socialist policies begin to fail, and the attempted revisions begin to just make things even worse than the original policies did.

Reference

[Mamdani makes government seem like Santa Claus, giving endless presents] — https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/government-job-deliver-zohran-mamdani-172424988.html

[the USA had almost 3x the living standards of socialist Russia] — https://www.gao.gov/assets/nsiad-91-274.pdf

[the USSR was the worst-performing in the entire world] — https://www.elibrary.imf.org/view/journals/022/0031/004/article-A001-en.xml?tab_body=fulltext

[Mises proved, in 1922, that socialism cannot ever work well for a majority] — https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/kahane-socialism-an-economic-and-sociological-analysis

[at 100 days, Mamdani only had 48% approval] — https://hoodline.com/2026/04/mamdani-s-48-city-hall-scorecard-as-day-100-nears/

[median 100-day public approval for non-socialist leaders is 66%] — https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/trump-poll-100-days/