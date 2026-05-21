NOTE: This post was inspired by a substack from Escape Key.

A crisis is a thing that gets people moving; it gets people to adopt new behaviors. Knowing this, unscrupulous individuals may attempt to manufacture a “crisis” in order to extract profit (“crisis profiteering”), or in order to implement population controls (“crisis totalitarianism”). In 2011, Gates promoted profit from pandemics:

2011

And then, in 2016, the notion of deliberately utilizing pandemics in order to extract profit from people — by getting them on board with Medical Counter-Measures (MCM) — was disseminated more broadly, and in unmistakable terms, to the interested stakeholders who stand to profit from such activities:

2016

The most outspoken advocate of deliberately utilizing pandemics, and the hype ginned-up by the media around pandemics, was the president of EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak:

The perverse incentives then took over, which explains why it was that most of the funding for developing the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine was received prior to 1 January 2020 (prior to COVID):

With most of it funded, they needed “an outbreak” to occur somewhere — so that the investors could realize profits from their investments. The evidence suggests that the COVID crisis was manufactured by persons who do not have the public interest as their top concern. The next time a crisis comes, let’s be weary of motives behind it.

Reference

[2011 promotion of pandemics for profit] — https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01170475.pdf

[2016 concretization of the 2011 proposal to profit off of pandemics] — https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK349040/

[most of AstraZeneca funding came in before 1 Jan 2020] — https://gh.bmj.com/content/6/12/e007321