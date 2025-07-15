Part 1 of this report is here.

More circumstantial evidence has come to light indicating that the central Texas rainfall on Independence Day and after — which has already killed over 100 people — was not a natural occurrence, but was instead manufactured by a government or by a government-sponsored entity.

The USA can be divided up into grids, tiny squares that are 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) long on each side. When you count them up, there are somewhere around half of a million of these 4km x 4km data points. This standard area allows for comparisons across time and space. For 6-hour rainfall, 2024 had forty 1000-year rainstorms:

NOTE: This analysis uses the MRMS dataset; the count of 40 is actually the number of times when 1 or more grid boxes of size 4km x 4km experienced 1000-year rainfall over 6 hours. A single 6-hour time window could have 1000-year rainfall in 1 grid box, or even in 100 of them (such as during a hurricane).

The turquoise colored rectangles indicate a 6-hour long period when the rainfall broke the threshold of a yearly exceedance probability of 0.1% (or yearly chance 1-in-1,000), also called a “1000-year rainstorm” — using UTC time (which is 5 hours ahead of Central Time in Texas). Each year, there are 1461 of these 6-hour windows.

That’s 1461 chances — in each of a half-million 4km x 4km grid boxes — for experiencing 1000-year rainfall. With 20 columns of 2, that makes for 40 total instances for all of 2024. Now let’s check out the number of 6-hour time windows which had 1000-year rain, for just the first half of 2025:

The first 12 columns at left each have 10 rows (120 on left side). The last 12 columns at right each have 9 rows (108 on right side), making a half-year total of 228 instances when a 4km x 4km grid experienced 1000-year rainfall. That’s over 5x more than was found in the entire year of 2024. Over 5x in half a year is over 10x when annualized.

Using just the one year of 2024 as the baseline — assuming that the 2024 event count is the typical number of 6-hour time windows with 1000-year rain in the USA — the Poisson probability for this “successive-year” increase from the last year is “zero” (there is no positive probability associated with witnessing the rainfall evidence of 2025).

NOTE: Cell C6 shows the probability of witnessing the rain events of 2025, given the assumption that 2024 is the typical year. There are 20 zeroes after the decimal, and still no sign of any positive probability for the 2025 rainfall. The formula for computing it shows up at top.

Another way to say this is that the common causes of variation in rainfall cannot explain the observed rainfall in the first half of 2025. This means that there must be a special cause of the rainfall of 2025, such as a government — or a government-sponsored entity — messing around with the weather of the United States.

Visualizing the Grid size

Here is a webpage that is partitioned into 4km by 4km grid boxes, first zoomed out:

And now let’s zoom in and make note of the 4km x 4km dark square off to the right, somewhere just south of Kerr County:

100-year, 6-hour rainfall in central Texas

Let’s use an atlas from 1961 which has lines depicting the inches of rain only expected once every 100 years — first zoomed out so that the title shows up:

And then zoomed in on central Texas (with Kerr Country marked red):

Only about 6.5 inches over the course of 6 hours would exceed the 100-year threshold for Kerr County — due to the fact that it sits halfway between the 6-inches line and the 7-inches line. As mentioned in the previous report, in just 4 hours, a rain gauge in Hunt, Texas accrued 10.5 inches — far beyond the 100-year threshold for 6-hour rain.

Reference

[MRMS dataset for 6-hour rainfall at exceedence probability of 0.1% (1000-yr rain)] — https://schumacher.atmos.colostate.edu/precip_monitor/archive.php?atlas=atlas14&dataset=mrms&ari=1000y&duration=6h&year=2025

[interactive map to visualize grid size of 4km x 4km] — https://www.drought.gov/data-maps-tools/nationalsoilmoisturecom

[100-year thresholds for 6-hour rain in the USA (1961 report)] — https://www.weather.gov/media/owp/oh/hdsc/docs/TP40.pdf