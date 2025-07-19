In this prior essay on this topic, it was discovered that the dataset had some errors in it. Investigation has revealed the cause of the error: debris getting stuck inside of the rain guage and then making it throw a 1000-year rainfall signal. This post will replace the prior one, and I will add a note to the prior one to forward back here.

Here is an example showing a clogged-up rain gauge in Idaho registering high rain, even though there is no rough weather showing at right:

Notice how 1,000-year rainfall is registering in one grid box at left in Idaho while — during the very same 6-hour time window at right! — there is no bad weather in Idaho (no precipitation in the entire state).

To clean the data, the method I chose was to censor any 6-hour precipitation readings that only had exceedance probability of 0.1% (1,000-year rainfall) in just one of the 4km x 4km grid boxes, based on the logical assumption that compromised gauges only show up once per grid box (without other evidence of bad weather).

Taking only 1,000-year, 6-hour rainfalls that had occurred in more than one grid box at the same time, here are the results of 2024 vs. 2025:

[click to enlarge]

In cell G75, we find 231 grid boxes of size 4km x 4km that had 1,000-year rainfall during all 365 days of year 2024. But 2025 data only went for 54% of a year, so we can find the imputed count which would be true of 2024 if it lasted only 198 days (like 2025 did). That count was about 125 (cell G77) and it led to a Poisson that was too precise.

When using the Poisson distribution to obtain a probability, the most-valid method is to scale the distribution until you reach the background variability in the outcome of interest. In this case, that background variability is the standard deviation of daily rainfall. The Poisson mean of 125 has a standard deviation only worth 9% of the mean.

But to match the actual variation in daily rainfall on Earth, we have to scale it by using an empirical estimate of that actual variation:

On the right side of the image above, the daily mean rainfall (in millimeters) shows up on top and, below it, is the standard deviation of daily rainfall. Notice how it was in 1985: the standard deviation of daily rainfall was approximately one-third of the mean value of rainfall. To get a Poisson distribution with that exact variation, mean will be 9.

The coefficient of variation to match real findings is 33% (cell E81; marked green).

The standard deviation of a Poisson distribution is the square root of the mean, so when the Poisson mean = 9, then the SD = 3 (1/3 of 9). After scaling the Poisson distribution to match empirical variation, it was discovered that the probability of the 2025 rainfall, using 2024 as the baseline, was just 1 chance in 3 million (cell N78).

This strongly suggests that the common causes of variation in rainfall cannot explain the rainfall of 2025, and therefore we must invoke a special cause for the 2025 rainfall. The running theme in this series is that the top candidate for being that “special cause” is the manufacturing of rainfall by government or a government-sponsored entity.

Reference

[bad rain gauge somewhere in Idaho keeps throwing 1,000-year rainfall signals] — https://schumacher.atmos.colostate.edu/precip_monitor/archive.php?atlas=atlas14&dataset=mrms&ari=1000y&duration=6h&year=2025

[the standard deviation of daily rainfall is approximately one-third of the mean] — https://proceedings.neurips.cc/paper_files/paper/1997/file/56352739f59643540a3a6e16985f62c7-Paper.pdf