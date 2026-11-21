NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

As recently reported by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, health officials are likely to try to leverage the uptick in measles cases in order to try to attempt something like a “COVID 2.0” — where unfounded fear is broadcasted by major news media outlets and new legislation is written up to persuade or coerce vaccination, like in COVID.

But besides being modifiable by taking healthy nutrients, outcomes of measles are not very dangerous to begin with. Using the year of 1991 as a reference year that is meant to represent even the current situation in 2026 right now, check out these numbers:

Even those under age 5 are more than twice as likely to be struck by lightning in a given year than they are to die of measles. Public policy should not be aimed at reducing risks which, themselves, are less than half the risk of being struck by lightning. Our money would run dry if we chased after every risk that is that low.

Here is where the numbers came from, starting with lightning:

Lightning Strikes

At the far right of the second orange row, you see that an average of 270 Americans got struck by lightning per year over the years of 2009-2018. The central estimate of the population for that time-span is the median of the two middle years (2013-2014), and that works out to 318.35 million U.S. population, giving a risk of 0.85 per million:

\frac{270}{318.35} = 0.85

Measles Deaths

Population-at-Risk for a Measles Death

With 19.66 million under age 5 back in 1991, the 8 measles deaths produce a risk of 0.41 per million:

\frac{8}{19.66} = 0.41

With 36.01 million from age 5-14, the single measles death produces a risk of 0.03 per million:

\frac{1}{36.01} = 0.03

But these baseline risks do not tell you about your risk if you are taking the proper steps to treat measles. The risk to someone taking proper steps is much lower than this baseline risk. One step to take is a two-day dosing protocol of vitamin A:

Research reveals that this dosing protocol, on its own, already cuts measles ‘death-and-series-consequences’ by half:

Anecdotally, Dr. Fred Klenner successfully utilized vitamin C on his own small children in order to obtain a “cure” of measles in 48 hours, giving them approximately 9,000 mg per day by mouth, spaced evenly so that — every 2 waking hours — each dose was 1,000 mg. But researchers who test vitamin C on measles use much less:

Dr. Klenner gave his small children a dose that is 22.5x higher than the dose given by these researchers above, so their finding — that vitamin C does not help with measles — does not get to the heart of the matter. Using a rough assumption about the body weight of Dr. Klenner’s children, he gave them 9 oral doses totaling 300 mg/kg/day.

That’s individual doses of 33 mg/kg, given 9 separate times per day.

The researchers above gave a total of approximately 13 mg/kg/day (6.5 mg/kg twice). There is also evidence that a metabolite of the flavonoid, quercetin (found in onions), can bind up the binding site of the measles virus, even better than the standard drug, Ribaviron:

The evidence suggests that measles is not very dangerous to begin with, and that a 6-item nutritional protocol including vitamins A, C, D, zinc, quercetin, and the more bioavailable glutathione precursor, N-acetylcysteine, might go a long way to reducing the risk of consequences from measles infections.

Reference

[yearly risk of a lightning strike is just 0.85 per million] — https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning-odds

[measles deaths by age band] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/deaths-from-measles-by-age?country=~USA

[population by age band] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/population-by-age-group?country=~USA

[vitamin A cuts serious consequences in half] — https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM199007193230304

[researchers, using ~1/20th of the dose, claimed that vitamin C doesn’t work] — https://academic.oup.com/tropej/article-abstract/52/4/302/1621727?redirectedFrom=fulltext&login=false

[quercetin metabolite beats Ribaviron at binding up measles virions] — https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44371-025-00343-4

[some promising nutritional compounds for measles] — Au S, Saini S, Cruz WD, Venketaraman V. Measles: An Updated Literature Review of the Host Response, Pathogenesis, Complications, Prevention Measures, and Recent Outbreaks. Curr Issues Mol Biol. 2026 Feb 13;48(2):206. doi: 10.3390/cimb48020206. PMID: 41751468; PMCID: PMC12938933. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12938933/