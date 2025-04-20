Measles vaccines lose effectiveness in preventing measles over time, though the rate of loss of protection may only be about 2% to 4% per year. At 4% per year, you lose approximately all protection by Year 25 after the measles shot. By 1940 in the USA, measles was no longer a big killer:

There is recent debate regarding the benefit:harm ratio of vaccination, and one topic of that debate should include estimates of fatality caused by measles and fatality presumably caused by taking the measles vaccine. When superimposed on a single graph, the benefit:harm ratio appears to be below 1.0 (more harm than benefit):

In all years from 1992-2021, deaths after measles vaccination were at least double the deaths from measles. While the blue time series for death from measles comes from the original source up top, here is the search page that gave rise to that red time series of fatality associated with measles vaccination: