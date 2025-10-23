The first part of this series is found here.

As mentioned in Part 1 of this series, fascism can be defined as a corrupt merger of state and corporate power. The Austrian economist, Ludwig von Mises, characterized fascism as “corporativism”— a re-brand of guild socialism, where those in industry were empowered as if they had little fiefdoms, with each industry “the king of itself”:

In the U.S., Big Pharma and the top health insurance companies, for the most part, “run the show” — having politicians in their own back pockets after being captured by their lobbyists, sometimes called “corporate capture” and sometimes called “regulatory capture.”

But, either way, it is fascism, and it is fascism in the largest line-item expenditure that Americans have — comprising over 16% of all spending:

Regarding the corrupt involvement of the government in the formerly-private-sector market of healthcare, almost 25 cents of every dollar spent by government is on healthcare, an industry which started off as a private sector industry, and one which was supposed to remain as a private sector industry:

Big Pharma and the top health insurance firms absolutely love this “federal funneling” of money into healthcare, but systems that are built upon such perverse incentives do not lead to long-run and wide-range benefits, like a free market in medicine would have. Compare the price increases possible in a captive market:

The median price on a year’s supply of a newly-approved drug is over 4x the median household income. That is half of the nation who could not afford to pay for a year’s supply of the new drug — because it is almost as high as the price of a new home. This is a type of situation that would not be possible in a free market.

In a free market, you can’t have half of your new production being totally out-of-reach in terms of affordability to the vast majority of the population. In a free market, you have to make a product cheap enough where most (but admittedly, not all) people would be able to buy it. It wouldn’t be good business to only serve the richest of us.

But it bears consideration that part of the reason that prices are so high is because government is so involved. Governments and corporations are both guilty here. Medical care inflation (solid blue line) has been beating overall inflation (dotted line) for decades now:

Back in 1985, the price of medical care was one-fifth (20%) as high as in 2024, meaning that prices in 2024 were 5x higher than they were in 1985:

But what about median household income, the income for half the country? Did median household income rise by 5x since 1985, or have the middle-income families been progressively priced-out-of the market for medical care?

Median household income was $11,010 back in 1985, but only rose 4x to $45,140 by 2024 — indicating that those with middle-incomes are being priced out of the market for medical care. How can this be possible? Well, what you do, is you socialize the cost of care, while leaving the profits private, by having government cover more, and more.

This is an anti-free-market policy though, and it is threatening long-run benefits. To fix this, socialized medicine policies such as the Affordable Care Act must be repealed without being replaced, and government should progressively divest itself from the health care industry (and all other industries, as well).

Where there is a wall of separation between government and industry, then capitalism — and the broad prosperity and well-being that it brings — becomes possible.

