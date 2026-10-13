As history shows, a responsible length of time to take in order to investigate a new vaccine for approval — to be certain enough that it is safe enough and also effective enough in order to actually represent a “net benefit” — is approximately 8 years:

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But if 8 years of time is what you take when you are being a responsible steward of public health, then how come, as reported by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH at the Focal Points substack, there were 153 nations that decided to begin to act irresponsibly regarding public health? Do those nations have back-door deals with vaccine firms?

Reference

[a responsible investigation of new vaccines takes 8 years, on average] — Puthumana J, Egilman AC, Zhang AD, Schwartz JL, Ross JS. Speed, Evidence, and Safety Characteristics of Vaccine Approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration. JAMA Intern Med. 2021 Apr 1;181(4):559-560. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.7472. PMID: 33170923; PMCID: PMC7656319. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7656319/