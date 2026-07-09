Back in January of 1965, weekly blue-collar wages were $100 ($99.85) a week:

The dotted line represents the price of medical care, and January 1965 has been set as the base year, so that the value of the index there is 100. By 8.75 years later — in Sep 1973 — medical care prices were higher by 1.09x how much the wages rose:

People could afford approximately ~8-9% less health care than they could afford 8.75 years prior. But the medical care price inflation kept on running higher than wage inflation. By May 2025, weekly wages were almost 11x what they were in Jan 1965, but medical care prices were 29x:

We have reached a situation where the middle class can no longer afford health care. The evidence suggests that we should go back to the original U.S. Constitution and get the federal government all of the way out of the provision of health care. Repealing ObamaCare is a good first step, but would be nowhere near what is needed.

Reference

[weekly pay] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private [CES0500000030], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CES0500000030

[price of medical care (1965 = 100)] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Medical Care Services in U.S. City Average [CUSR0000SAM2], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUSR0000SAM2