A prior post on a related topic is here.

Analogy

Imagine a “doctor cult” which had believed in some really crazy medicine: These wackos believed in Russian Roulette to cure depression …

Plaintiff: Your Honor, my son was being treated by the defendant, and Russian Roulette was the prescription. My son died from the “treatment.”

Judge: Dr. So-and-So, what is the baseline risk of death from depression for patients similar to the one in question?

Dr. So-and-So: Approximately 7% of those in similar circumstances end up dying from untreated depression.

Judge: And what is the risk of death when you treat someone with Russian Roulette?

Dr. So-and-So: Oh, that’s easy to compute. With a revolver with 6 chambers, and only one of them having a bullet in it, the risk of death when complying with my prescribed treatment is:

\(\frac{1}{6} = 0.167 = 16.7 percent\)

Judge: And do you realize that the medical “treatment” that you are doling out to your patients has more than twice the chance to kill them than the original disease?

Dr. So-and-So: Honestly, your Honor, I never thought too much about the harm that I will be causing to my patients, because I get such lucrative kick-backs from the industry. With all of the kick-backs from industry, I’m getting a new 150-foot yacht this month, your Honor. I’m going to be featured on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

Judge: I hereby sentence you to life-in-prison for gross medical malfeasance, resulting in the loss of life. If the treatment had similar risk as the disease, I may have altered my judgment, but your treatment is so much more worse than the original disease that there is absolutely no bio-medical justification for it.

The End

While the above sounds extreme, take a look at the hospital death rate for COVID in March of 2020:

With 1,150 adult COVID patients and 101 deaths, that makes for a 9% hospital death rate. But if COVID is something that is expected to kill 9% of the adults who are hospitalized with it, then what was going on in New York when a minimum of 31% were dying?:

With 5,422 patients and 1,663 deaths — and another 1,601 who were still admitted with unknown outcome at the time — that is a minimum hospital death rate of 31%. To get from 9% up to 31%, you have to add 22%. In other words, the hazard from being treated in New York was more than twice as lethal as the original disease:

\(\frac{22}{9} = 2.4\)

Here is how it looks in a Cates Plot:

Baseline Risk with no special treatment

Of 100 faces, 9 of them were red frowns (9% baseline risk of death).

Risk with NYC protocols as treatment

Of 100 faces, 31 of them ended in death.

The analogy of a “medicine” which causes over twice as much death as the original disease to begin with, would appear to apply to the treatment protocols which had been adopted in New York City in early 2020. While the analogy shows someone going to prison for the rest of her natural life, no one has yet been sent to jail for COVID.

Reference

[COVID had a 9% hospital death rate (similar to bad flu)] — Jarrett M, Garrick R, Gaeta A, Lombardi D, Mayo R, McNulty P, Panzer R, Krahn WD. Pandemic Preparedness: COVID-19 Lessons Learned in New York's Hospitals. Jt Comm J Qual Patient Saf. 2022 Sep;48(9):475-491. doi: 10.1016/j.jcjq.2022.06.002. Epub 2022 Jun 10. PMID: 35794059; PMCID: PMC9186533. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9186533/

[In NYC in early 2020, COVID had a 31% hospital death rate (3x the expected)] — Dinesh A, Mallick T, Arreglado TM, Altonen BL, Engdahl R. Outcomes of COVID-19 Admissions in the New York City Public Health System and Variations by Hospitals and Boroughs During the Initial Pandemic Response. Front Public Health. 2021 May 11;9:570147. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.570147. PMID: 34046379; PMCID: PMC8144284. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8144284/

[Cates Plots to visualize risk differences] — https://www.nntonline.net/visualrx/examples/