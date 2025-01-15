NOTE: The middle-age death rate for cerebrovascular disease (strokes) is found here.

John Beaudoin (coquin de chien or “naughty dog”) reported on deaths due to acute kidney injury here. I extend that analysis to narrow age bands below, drawing from a 20-year baseline.

The middle-age death rate for kidney failure rose tremendously after COVID treatments were applied to the population so that, by 2022, they had reached a height that was over 6 standard deviations above the mean for the 20 years from 2000-2019:

That’s a value that is 23% in excess of typical. But an even higher percentage excess is found amoung younger age bands. Here is the corresponding graph for those in the age bracket of 35 to 39, showing 36% excess:

Typical yearly death rate values for this younger age band vary from 1.1 to 1.4 kidney failure deaths per 100,000 — when the causes of the variation in death rates are all common causes. But for 2021 and 2022, 1.7 per 100,000 was seen, indicating that a special cause of variation in death rates had been environmentally introduced.

Due to the peak of renal (kidney) failure death rates in 2022, COVID disease is not suspected of causing the steep rise in age-specific deaths due to kidney failure. Instead, COVID treatments in general, and the COVID shot in particular, is the prime suspect behind this “late-pandemic” spike in kidney failure deaths.

John does a better job at showing the timing in his detailed charts.