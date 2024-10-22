When wondering what could happen if all U.S. children were taken off of the mandatory childhood vaccine schedule — and only individualized vaccination was ever used again — then one place to look for answers is the Amish. While the following report only deals with rubella, aka German measles, it can be instructive:
In this Amish community, it had been 17 years since the prior outbreak of rubella, and being under the age of 17 meant that your immune system had never been exposed to rubella — though you may have received some perinatal antibodies from your mother. While 36% of kids under age 17 got rubella, less than 5% of people over age 17 did.
This is a testament to a 17-year-long natural immunity protection against rubella after first being exposed to it. The danger with rubella is with pregnancy and with newborns having it, but that wasn’t an issue in this particular report. Outbreaks of other diseases could occur every 5 years instead of all diseases coming every 17 years.
But even with a new outbreak of disease every 5 years, as long as it is mild, when compared to the disease from the vaccine schedule itself, it seems as if we would be better off with only individualized vaccination, given the doctor-patient relationship.
Reference
[not having been vaccinated wasn’t a very big deal] — Briss PA, Fehrs LJ, Hutcheson RH, Schaffner W. Rubella among the Amish: resurgent disease in a highly susceptible community. Pediatr Infect Dis J. 1992 Nov;11(11):955-9. doi: 10.1097/00006454-199211110-00010. PMID: 1454439. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1454439/
I often wonder... in a world where we are told there are "too many people" why are the monsters so hell-bent on making sure no one ever gets sick? (I know, they don't care, I believe most just see dollar signs). 4 generations of my family were not "vaccinated" (myself being the exception to an extent because I was in the military and went through the cattle chute and got shot up with gawd knows what and am suffering neurological issues because of it) and we all did, and are, living long healthy lives. Yes, we have dealt with typical illnesses through the years, but we recovered and were stronger for it. I am of the belief that until people once again realize that we have amazing immune systems and learn to trust our bodies and not be scared to death of every sniffle or cough or spot that shows up we will never turn this whole "vaccination" scam on it's head. Young people have been conditioned to be terrified of every invisible "bug" and that there's no way they could possibly stay well without a "vaccine". It's amazing! What is even more amazing is how many people get "vaccinated" and still get sick with things all the time. If these things really worked, why would anyone even be sick? The level of disconnect between reality and fantasy in our society is astonishing.