When wondering what could happen if all U.S. children were taken off of the mandatory childhood vaccine schedule — and only individualized vaccination was ever used again — then one place to look for answers is the Amish. While the following report only deals with rubella, aka German measles, it can be instructive:

In this Amish community, it had been 17 years since the prior outbreak of rubella, and being under the age of 17 meant that your immune system had never been exposed to rubella — though you may have received some perinatal antibodies from your mother. While 36% of kids under age 17 got rubella, less than 5% of people over age 17 did.

This is a testament to a 17-year-long natural immunity protection against rubella after first being exposed to it. The danger with rubella is with pregnancy and with newborns having it, but that wasn’t an issue in this particular report. Outbreaks of other diseases could occur every 5 years instead of all diseases coming every 17 years.

But even with a new outbreak of disease every 5 years, as long as it is mild, when compared to the disease from the vaccine schedule itself, it seems as if we would be better off with only individualized vaccination, given the doctor-patient relationship.

Reference

[not having been vaccinated wasn’t a very big deal] — Briss PA, Fehrs LJ, Hutcheson RH, Schaffner W. Rubella among the Amish: resurgent disease in a highly susceptible community. Pediatr Infect Dis J. 1992 Nov;11(11):955-9. doi: 10.1097/00006454-199211110-00010. PMID: 1454439. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1454439/