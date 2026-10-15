Tom Renz recently asked why there is a double-standard between the official recommendation for U.S. civilians to cross their fingers, say a prayer, and then to go ahead and take the experimental mRNA shots, and the lack of a corresponding mandate for the military to be given these experimental injections.

A good reason for the military to refrain from mandating mRNA shots to soldiers is because they have all the data on what these shots do to you once they get inside of your body, though they did try to cover it up and the smoking-gun of that cover-up is found in the second half of this report.