As reported by John Leake, Fauci texted CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about the potential for COVID shots to cause miscarriage. While he later said there were no red flags and that pregnant women can go ahead and take COVID shots, 25 years of VAERS data say something else:

From 1997 to 2021, a typical number of reports of fetal death was in the single-digits (many years had zero), but the 2021 amount was 324, and 320 out of 324 were associated with COVID shots:

But we have to adjust data to confirm that a Safety Signal was ignored by Fauci & Co. Here is the raw, unadjusted data:

But CDC and FDA require that rates double before they admit that there is enough data in order to perform follow-up research. On top of that, doses administered in 2021 were 250% of the usual amount of doses given out. On top of that, the hoopla around COVID may have increased the propensity to report by up to 4.8x.

Correcting for all of this reveals that a Safety Signal remains:

After years prior to 2021 were adjusted upward by 12x:

\(2.5 * 4.8 = 12x\)

The prior years were still less than half of 2021 (2021 was still more than double, indicating a Safety Signal). The evidence suggests that Fauci & Co. dropped the ball and did not perform proper follow-up on the signals that were coming out of VAERS regarding fetal death after COVID shots.

Reference

[online VAERS search tool] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[media hype leads to 4.8x the number of nonfatal adverse event reports] — https://www.mdpi.com/2813-0618/4/2/8

[498 million doses in 2021 was ~2.5x the typical number of adult doses delivered] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations