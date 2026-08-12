NOTE: A prior post on this topic is here.

The support ratio (SR) is one of the methods to detect irregularity in elections, and is found by dividing votes for the winner by votes for the loser. There is an overall support ratio, but more meaningful is how that support ratio changes when looking at a candidate’s “best third” of precincts and comparing it to their “worst third” of precints.

In 1976, Carter squeaked past Ford for a win, though it was a close election. Carter’s support ratio (Carter votes divided by Ford votes) in his best 15% of precincts was twice his support ratio in his worst 15% of precincts. In his best 15% precincts, Carter’s votes divided by Ford’s votes revealed a ratio of 1.60.

In his worst 15% of precincts, dividing Carter votes by Ford votes got you 0.80.

That’s what happens in close elections (best 15% SR = 2x worst 15% SR).

But what about landslide elections?

In 1984, Reagan beat Mondale in a landslide. In Reagan’s best 15% of precincts, dividing his votes by Mondale’s votes got you a ration of 2.14. In his worst 15% of precincts, dividing the Reagan vote by the Mondale vote got you 1.07 — the relationship between the best and worst 15% held true: Best 15% SR = 2x worst 15% SR.

When Lisa Demuth gets compared to Mike Lindell in the MN Governor Primary race, there is circumstantial evidence of election tampering — because Demuth’s best 17% is 2.69x her worst 17% (SR_best = 2.16; SR_worst = 0.80) — when dividing her votes by Lindell’s each time. Here is how it looks:

While doing just as poorly as Carter did against Ford in his worst 15-17% of precincts (both had SR = 0.80), Demuth did even slightly better than Reagan did against Mondale in his best 15-17% of precincts: Reagan’s SR was 2.14 but Demuth’s was 2.16. The circumstantial evidence points to election tampering in this race.

The evidence for election fraud in the LA Mayoral race is much stronger than the evidence for election fraud in the MN Governor Primary race, so while there is very high confidence that the LA Mayoral race was stolen, this MN Governor Primary race is only suggestive of cheating.

Notes:

Reference

[MN Governor primary vote shares by county] — https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/minnesota-primary-results-governor/

[1976 presidential election] — https://www.presidentelectionpolls.com/election-results/1976-presidential-election.html

[1984 presidential election] — https://www.presidentelectionpolls.com/election-results/1984-presidential-election.html