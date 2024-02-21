The danger of a “vaccine” is represented by the number of hospitalizations and deaths which follow receipt of it. When an adverse event (AE) causes hospitalization or worse, it is classified as a serious AE.

While the rate of reporting for adverse event reports (AERs) in passive surveillance systems like VAERS has some measured variability, the 99% upper bound on the standard deviation of the reporting rate for serious AERs is just 0.2 serious AERs per 100,000 doses.

One of the more dangerous vaccines on the market is the diptheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine. When CDC checked it for the rate of serious AERs per 100,000 doses, they found a summary measure of 2.9 serious AERs per 100,000 doses:

The DTAP version, with acellular pertussis instead of whole-cell pertussis, did the best — with 1.9 serious AERs per 100,000 doses.

If Moderna had a serious AER reporting rate similar to DTAP, then there’d be 4,785 serious AERs for Moderna by March 2023 — when the doses administered had reached 251.85 million:

That’s because there are 2,518.5 intervals of 100,000 inside of 251.85 million:

(1.9) * (2,518.5) = 4,785

If Moderna had the overall rate of 2.9 per 100,000, there’d be 7,303 serious AERs:

(2.9) * (2,518.5) = 7,303

But the actual amount of serious AERs by March 2023 for Moderna was much higher:

The Moderna serious AER reporting rate is (46022/2518.5 =) 18.3 per 100,000 doses. Because the 99% upper bound of the standard deviation of serious AER reporting rates is 0.2, but the difference from DTAP is (18.3-1.9 =) 16.4, that turns out to be 82 standard deviations of difference:

(16.4) / (0.2) = 82

Using one of the weakest but correspondingly most universally-valid tests for comparison (can be applied to virtually any data set), the Chebychev’s Inequality test**, the rt-tailed p-value is 0.0000745 — indicating robust “proof” that Moderna is 10 times more dangerous than an “already-borderline-dangerous” vaccine.

If the overall rate of 0.96 serious AERs per 100,000 doses is used for comparison, then Moderna is 19 times worse — and 87 standard deviations above the mean rate.

**Deep Stats: Chebychev’s Theorem says that the portion of a population within k standard deviations of the mean — regardless of the distribution of that population — is always (not sometimes, always) at least

1 - (1 / k^2)

The portion of the population of DTAP reporting rates that falls within 82 standard deviations of the mean is at least

1 - (1 / 6,724) = 1 - 0.000149 = 0.999851

leaving just 0.0000745 above 82 standard deviations above the mean

Reference

[mean serious AER reporting rate overall is 0.96 per 100,000 doses; 99% upper bound on the standard deviation overall is 0.2] — CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss5201a1.htm

[251.85 million Moderna doses in USA by 22 Mar 2023] — OWID. https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[46,022 Moderna serious adverse event reports in USA up to March 2023] — MedAlerts. https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php