The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) did a FOIA request for Moderna lot sizes. This vital information allows you to calculate the lower bound of the estimate of fatal adverse event reports (AERs) per million doses distributed. The reason that it is the lowest estimate is because it is possible that not all doses went into people’s arms.

Here are the fatal AERs for Moderna shots by Lot #:

Hot Lot #: 022 M 20 A

With 194 fatal AERs submitted, this lot is one of the highest. To get the reporting rate for fatal AERs per million doses distributed, we use the data that ICAN obtained:

The Hot Lot (the value in the top row)

At 1.1207 million doses distributed (and up to 100% of them administered), you get a fatal AER reporting rate per million doses by dividing:

\(\frac{194}{1.1207} = \frac {173.1}{million}\)

Overall, usual fatal reporting rates are approximately 1 fatal AER per million doses, so this Moderna lot proved to be 173 times more lethal than typical vaccines in the past. This hot lot was manufactured on 8 Jan 2021, and was set to expire on 8 Aug 2021:

[194 fatal AERs from a single lot of Moderna] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VMANLOT&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=MODERNA&DIED=Yes

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/