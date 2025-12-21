Researchers reviewed a median of 45 months (3.75 years) of health outcomes for 28 million non-elderly (age 18-59) adults in France, and 5.9 million of them were “unvaccinated”:

From hospital records, they discovered that — among the 5.9 million “unvaccinated” — there were 82 COVID hospital deaths per year (308 over the course of 3.75 years):

Using this baseline “kill rate” of COVID in France, along with the estimated “vaccine efficacy” reported by the study authors, the number of COVID deaths prevented by a million doses of experimental COVID shots can be determined (yellow-highlighted):

Cell B78 shows a key metric called the Absolute Risk Reduction (ARR) and, once it is obtained, you can compute the Number Needed to Treat (NNT) in order to prevent one COVID hospital death. Cell B79 shows that you must inject just over 25,000 people to prevent a single COVID death, but some of those people will react to shots.

To be effective, a vaccine has got to save more people than it kills. Using a convenience sample of 20 Moderna lots, and collecting the fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERS) from VAERS for those specific lots — counting only those reports which also cited Onset by Day 180 (OBD_180) — here are the results:

Ignore column E as that column merely shows the multiplication factor of how much more dangerous Moderna shots were than flu shots. Cell B24 shows that there are 25.3 million Moderna shots in these lots in total, leading to 1,394 fatal AERs by Day 180. The shocking number is the average (yellow), which is higher than “lives saved” above.

Here is a combo chart showing both the reporting rate for fatality and the protection rate from France:

Some of these Moderna lots led to twice as much reported death as the protection rate from France would mean in lives saved, although the age distribution of deaths for the Moderna lots is higher than that for the study in France. Even so, this is still very strong evidence that COVID shots need to come off of the market.

Reference

[82 COVID deaths per year in 5.9 million unprotected adults] — Semenzato L, Le Vu S, Botton J, et al. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and 4-Year All-Cause Mortality Among Adults Aged 18 to 59 Years in France. JAMA Netw Open. 2025;8(12):e2546822. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.46822

[VAERS searching tool] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php