The prior report in this series is here.

In the prior report, some unknowns prevented clarity regarding the risk-benefit analysis for COVID shots, because of age differences between groups. This post overcomes that shortcoming. Moderna Lot No. 026 A 21 A is a lot that had 1,200,400 doses in it, along with 85 fatal adverse event reports with onset by Day 150 post-dose:

These 85 fatal adverse event reports are not the only ones however, because 6 more of them can be found by careful inspection of the peculiar way in which lot numbers got recorded in the VAERS system. Regardless, only those fatal reports above are used here. Also, we will assume that all 1.2004 million doses in the lot went to non-elderly.

For the 17 non-elderly adult deaths listed above, pretending that all of the doses in the entire lot went to non-elderly, you arrive at a 150-day reporting rate for non-elderly fatality of ( 17/1.2004 = ) …

14.2 non-elderly fatalities per million doses

But as argued in the previous installments, you cannot take the raw count of fatal adverse event reports as the final answer, because of a bias introduced by under-reporting. A conservative bias correction factor to use is the 75th Percentile Capture Rate for spontaneous reporting systems: multiply the raw count of reports by 5.6x:

Using conservative estimates all around — i.e., missed reports not counted here, all 1.2 million doses assumed to go to the non-elderly, 75th Percentile Capture Rate rather than the Median Capture Rate — it is discovered that Moderna shots killed twice as many people as they saved.

Sensitivity Analysis

In fact, even when you restrict yourself to the 12 fatal adverse event reports in people of age 59 and below (again pretending that all 1.2 million doses went to those of age 59 or below), then you still arrive at a raw 150-day fatal reporting rate of:

10 deaths per million doses in age 59 or below

After correcting for underreporting bias — i.e., by multiplying “10” by “5.6” — you get 56 deaths per million doses, still far beyond the estimated protection rate of 39.6 COVID deaths prevented per million doses.

Reference

[VAERS search result] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=MODERNA&VAXLOT=026A21A&DIED=Yes&V2OCHECKED=ON&V2OLOW=0&V2OHIGH=150

[75th Percentile capture rate of spontaneous reporting is 18% (82% underreporting)] — Hazell L, Shakir SA. Under-reporting of adverse drug reactions : a systematic review. Drug Saf. 2006;29(5):385-96. doi: 10.2165/00002018-200629050-00003. PMID: 16689555. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16689555/

[supposed protection rate is 39.6 COVID deaths prevented per million doses] — Semenzato L, Le Vu S, Botton J, et al. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and 4-Year All-Cause Mortality Among Adults Aged 18 to 59 Years in France. JAMA Netw Open. 2025;8(12):e2546822. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.46822