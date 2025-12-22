The prior report on this topic is here.

In the earlier report, the raw count of fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) to the VAERS database for a convenience sample of 20 key Moderna lots was presented as a rate per million doses alongside the COVID death protection rate estimated by JAMA authors for non-elderly adults in France. But VAERS does not capture all events.

A conservative estimate on the capture rate of background events for spontaneous reporting systems is to use the capture rate that was as high or higher than 75% of all of the estimated capture rates:

From 43 published estimates on the amount of under-reporting, the 25th Percentile of under-reporting rate (shown as 82% under-reporting) becomes the 75th Percentile of Capture Rates (18% captured by the spontaneous reporting system). If you capture 18% of all events that had occurred in the background, then under-reporting is 82%.

Of 43 published estimates, 32 (75%) of them showed capture rates of 18% or below.

Here is the original chart, but corrected for under-reporting bias using this conservative estimate of 18% capture:

The estimated post-dose fatalities within 180 days per million Moderna shots literally dwarfs the JAMA estimate of the COVID death protection rate per million vaccinated non-elderly adults. Part of the reason, but not all of the reason, for the gross disparity is that the average age of death** for these Moderna lots was from 72 to 76 years old.

**The average age of exposure to COVID shots is lower than the average age of a death after COVID shots. The average age of exposure to a COVID shot was below 60 (like the age group of non-elderly adults in France in the JAMA study). Conversely, the average age of death in the JAMA study is very likely higher than that of exposure.

In contrast, the average age of a death for the JAMA study in French non-elderly adults was 47. The best comparison would have been between groups with the same age distribution, but the correction factor of 5.6x that was used in order to correct for under-reporting bias would not be fully muted by further age-correction.

In other words, the post-dose fatality rate would still be higher than the COVID death protection rate. It is not rational to give a product which kills more people than it saves and, for this reason, the Moderna shots (and likely all modified-RNA shots) should be entirely pulled from the market.

Reference

[75th Percentile capture rate of spontaneous reporting is 18% (82% underreporting)] — Hazell L, Shakir SA. Under-reporting of adverse drug reactions : a systematic review. Drug Saf. 2006;29(5):385-96. doi: 10.2165/00002018-200629050-00003. PMID: 16689555. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16689555/

[82 COVID deaths per year in 5.9 million unprotected non-elderly adults] — Semenzato L, Le Vu S, Botton J, et al. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and 4-Year All-Cause Mortality Among Adults Aged 18 to 59 Years in France. JAMA Netw Open. 2025;8(12):e2546822. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.46822

[VAERS search result] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VMANLOT&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=MODERNA&DIED=Yes&V2OCHECKED=ON&V2OLOW=0&V2OHIGH=180