A golden rule in vaccine manufacture is that you are supposed to create an inoculating substance which is, itself, less dangerous than the disease you aim to prevent. But new developments now allow more precise estimation than ever before regarding true harm from Moderna shots and true harm from COVID.

The 12-month death risk from COVID has a headline number which all rational persons understand to be overestimated. From a member of the COVID task force, a non-hands-on estimate of purposeful inflation of COVID death numbers was 25%:

But a hands-on (direct) estimate later on, from a doctor with actual experience at the bed-side during COVID (someone with boots on the ground, in the trenches), ended up tripling that first estimate which, to reiterate, had been produced from the White House bubble (without bed-side experience):

Using the estimate from the doctor who saw actual patients, we can surmise that about 75% of COVID fatality was “a lie.” The official number of COVID deaths for the first year was 2.24 million:

But given our estimate that 75% of these COVID deaths are miscategorized, we can cut that number down by 75% — leaving 560,000 COVID deaths worldwide. To get the annual risk of a COVID death, in units per million, you can divide by the world population in millions:

At a world population of 7.856 billion, you get 7,856 million people. Then you divide to get the annual risk of COVID death per million:

\(\frac{560000}{7856} = \frac {71.3}{million}\)

The yearly risk of dying of COVID was 71.3 per million and it can be compared to the death risk of getting double-jabbed by Moderna. If you pretend in your mind that there was no inflation in COVID death numbers (if you intentionally lie to yourself), then you get a number 4 times as large: 285.1 yearly COVID deaths per million.

Here are fatal adverse event reports (AERs) for the various Moderna lots:

Using the third entry (Moderna lot #: 022 M 20 A), we find 194 fatal AERs. Then we get the lot size for that lot, and it consisted of a total of 1.1207 million doses (top row):

Then we find the reporting risk of fatality for a single jab by dividing:

\(\frac {194}{1.1207} = \frac {173.1}{million}\)

Notice how we haven’t added the second dose yet, and we haven’t corrected for under-reporting in the VAERS system, but that we are already more than double the baseline death risk of COVID. Doubling the 173.1 fatal AERs per million doses in order to get someone fully-dosed, we have 346.2 fatal AERs per million fully-dosed persons.

But according to a review on spontaneous reporting systems for adverse events, the median rate of capture of background events is just 6% — meaning that 94% of the events that occur in the background do not end up reported in the VAERS database. Taking the 346.2 fatal AERs and adjusting them to estimate the reality, you multiply:

\(\frac{346.2}{million} * 16.7 = \frac {5782}{million}\)

The multiplication factor of 16.7 comes from the 6% out of 100% of events which make it into VAERS, and you can verify it using 100 divided by 6. Here is how the risk of COVID compares to the risk of taking Moderna shots, first with no adjustments in either value — the number for COVID, nor the number for Moderna:

Now let’s adjust both numbers so that they estimate the reality on the ground. The yearly COVID death risk must come down (because of purposeful inflation) and the fully-dosed death risk must go up (because of under-reporting):

As you can see, the shots from this Moderna lot were much more dangerous than COVID. A sensitivity analysis would include altering parameters to plausible alternatives, in order to see if you can “edit your way out of” a rate disparity like the one seen above. Using a 25% COVID adjustment and 18% VAERS capture, you get this:

As can be seen, the sensitivity analysis does not even come close to erasing the disparity in death risk that people faced from COVID versus the death risk that people faced from taking two doses of Moderna from the specific lot: 022 M 20 A. Even using the intentionally-damping factors, Moderna was 9x more dangerous.

*References are here.