NOTE: A substantial edit has been made since this post went out.

When there is just one producer or supplier for something, then economists call it a monopoly. Some deadweight loss to society occurs under monopoly pricing, because without any competition, a monopolist can afford to cut back on production of output, selling the smaller total number of units at higher than a “market price.”

In this instance, the “market price” is shorthand for the price that would prevail under pure competition between businesses, all producing the same thing. The monopoly price is higher than this competitive price, and total output is lower with monopoly. Even so, back when Standard Oil had “a monopoly” the oil prices came down by a lot.

After oil was discovered in the USA, the price shot up to $1,044.36 per cubic meter, but by the time that Standard Oil was broken up (in 1911) — because government called it a “monopoly” — oil prices had dropped by 87% from the peak price, down to $130.70:

Standard Oil, more than anyone else, was responsible for getting the oil price down. After this “monopoly” was broken up, oil prices even rose by over 20%:

By 1970, the competition in the marketplace had allowed for the oil price to fall below $100 per cubic meter:

But after government regulation was allowed to interfere with oil production and distribution (after nations moved away from free market capitalism), the oil price shot up by 9x higher than it needs to be to make a profit (under the old “rules”):

In 2024, oil prices were still 5x higher than they need to be. The world was much better off when Standard Oil was the largest producer of oil in the world, because American ingenuity was not hampered by government regulation. Price evidence suggests that having a dominant producer is not always bad, but regulation is always bad (always raises prices).

Reference

[oil price is 5x higher now vs. back when we had less technology but more freedom] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/oil-prices-inflation-adjusted