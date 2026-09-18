The monthly fatal adverse event reports (AERs) collected by the VAERS database which involved adults shows that a typical number of fatal AERs is from 3 (median) to 6 (mean) of them per month, but the monthly fatal AERs for Pfizer COVID shots were much higher than just a grand total of 3 of them, or of 6 of them:

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The months at bottom are the months of the vaccination, rather than the month that the report finally made it into VAERS. But the Pfizer doses given out will outnumber the total adult doses of all vaccines combined in the prior years in the chart, so the apples-to-apples comparison would be the percent of all AERs which were fatal:

While fatal reports typically comprise a 0.25% share of all reports (1 in 400), for those AERs that were related to Pfizer doses which had been given out in February 2021, an astonishing 4.5% of them were fatalities (1 in 22). That February 2021 value is 18x the mean value of the prior years.

The variability in the Pfizer share of reports which were fatal spans from just over 1% fatal up to just over 4.5% fatal. The evidence suggests that the month which you took Pfizer “matters” because the fatal reporting rate varied approximately by 4-fold. Also, there is a clear increase in the share of adverse event reports which were fatal.

Reference

[search result for the VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php

Example of typical monthly reports of death in adults:

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Pfizer monthly reports of death:

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