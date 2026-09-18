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Markker's avatar
Markker
Sep 18

In your pecentages of fatalities para, you've typed April 21 when you show Feb 21 on bar chart at 4.5%.

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Markker
Sep 18

Good idea to show by date of vaccine. I should imagine that later deaths would not be linked to doses 1, 2, or 3 and just recorded to an ailment, heart, clot, cancer, etc., unless linked by close correlation to booster #x. A slight increase for deaths after Nov 2019 vaccinations. How does Moderna look? Albert's data cleansing has picked up where brand box was filled as unknown but the free text gave the name of the jab. VAERS bods were quite slack to not pick up on this, maybe overwhelmed with the numbers of reports received? I believe they had to recruit many extra people to try and reduce the backlog.

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