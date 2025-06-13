According to CDC Wonder, monthly deaths of renal failure (death codes N17-N19) for those in the age bracket of 35 to 39 typically run from 20 to 30 monthly deaths, on average. But after COVID shots came out, those deaths spiked up to supra-normal levels:

The forward-looking, rolling three-month average shows up above, so that the first value for January 2018 at left is actually the average of Jan, Feb, and Mar. The third January is 2020, and you can tell that the kidney failure death rate was still in the normal range. But by the fourth January (2021), things had gone haywire.

As John Beaudoin reports, death from acute kidney injury is a very strong safety signal. With new leadership in charge, there should be a public report which addresses the data like that shown above.