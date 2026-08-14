In response to the alarmist text shared between Tony Fauci, Vivek Murthy, and Rochelle Walensky — where concern over potential miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) was brought up in relation to the storm of cytokines following the 2nd dose of COVID shots — Sayer Ji said the lost public confidence is the top harm.

While it is true that lost public confidence is the greatest potential harm caused by the arrogantly-duplicitous behavior of government officials like Fauci, there really is evidence of elevated miscarriage risk, even though officials worked hard to not report about it. The original v-Safe data could have been followed up on. Why was it not?

If the big problem with the first report on v-Safe data was that the denominator did not allow for correct computation of miscarriage rates, why didn’t a second report come out on miscarriage rates — one using the full denominator of all 1224 pregnant women who had had COVID shots before their 2nd Trimester?

How come, 5 years later, we still do not know the outcomes of those 1224 pregnancies?

When Rochelle Walensky said, at the end of September 2021, that CDC “strongly recommends” COVID shots for pregnant women, were VAERS reports for miscarriage running at over 24x their typical rate? In earlier analyses, I described how correcting prior numbers by 12x allows you to compare 2021 to prior years in the VAERS system.

2021 had 2.5x the usual doses that typical years have in them, and the media hype surrounding COVID has the potential to increase the “propensity to report” by up to 4.8x — making for a possible 12-fold difference in VAERS reports when comparing prior years to 2021. All differences over twice as large, over 24x, are then Safety Signals.

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As you can see, the highest count of monthly reports of miscarriage to VAERS had been 6 reports, so that an unquestionable Safety Signal had arisen by March 2021 (>24x the highest prior monthly count) and peaked in April 2021 (>30x the highest prior monthly count):

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Remember, only monthly counts that were up to 12x the typical monthly count can be dismissed by CDC, any rate of reporting that is over 12x the typical reporting rate can be suspect, and any rate of reporting that is over 24x the typical reporting rate is automatically qualified as an official Safety Signal due to being definitely 2x typical.

Rates found that were over twice what was typical had been previously declared by FDA and CDC to qualify as Safety Signals. The evidence suggests that, when Rochelle Walensky said that the CDC “strongly recommends” COVID shots for pregnant women, she was sitting on an unquestionable Safety Signal at the time.

Reports of miscarriage were running 30 times higher than normal.

Reference

[VAERS search tool] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php