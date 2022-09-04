Project Salus was a large study of over 5 million vaccinated elderly in the Medicare system, but the results from it were not broadly publicized — because those results called the COVID narrative into question.

Attorney Tom Renz shared the slides from the report and here is an example slide:

What this slide shows is that you are twice as likely to be COVID-hospitalized if it has been 5-6 months since your last vaccination (red), as compared to the weekly COVID hospitalization rate in the elderly who had had their last shot 3-4 months prior (purple).

Using a graphing application, I was able to estimate — just based on the finely measured height of the bars — the weekly rate per 100,000 in both groups for each week.

Then, I compared that data to the overall elderly population, using a CDC widget:

Notice how those who were the very first to get vaccinated (orange line at left), had at least briefly become 8.1 times more likely than the general population (gray) to be COVID-hospitalized by Jun 2021 — when Delta variant COVID was beginning to take hold.

In late July 2021, those who had been vaccinated 3-4 months prior were 2.9 times as likely to be COVID-hospitalized. But critics and detractors may say that slanted age distributions explain why the overall elderly rate is so low compared to the vaccine breakthrough hospitalization rate.

Let’s break it down by age groups though, to see if we can STILL find a more than doubling of COVID-hospitalization risk in those who have taken vaccine:

In those from 65 to 74, the risk for COVID hospitalization (after vaccination) rose to 3.8 times the risk for the population in general. But what about older age groups?

In those from age 75 to 84, getting vaccinated was associated with up to 3.7 times the risk of COVID hospitalization. Let’s look at those who are age 85 and up:

In those 85 and up, getting vaccinated was associated with a risk of COVID hospitalization that was up to 5.4 times what it was for the general population aged 85 and up.

No wonder the CDC doesn’t like it when people bring up to the topic of the Project Salus data — it contradicts their narrative that vaccines cut COVID hospitalization rates.

Reference

[COVID Hospitalization Rates] — CDC. https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/COVIDNet/COVID19_3.html

[Slides from the Project Salus report] — Courtesy of Attorney Tom Renz. https://renz-law.com/wp-content/uploads/DOD-Doc.pdf