The prior post on this topic is here.

In the prior post, four groups of 90 rats got exposed to four levels of electromagnetic fields (EMF), and the rate of heart cancer (malignant cardiac Schwannoma) was recorded. I put together a graph (Bayesian posteriors) and a simulation (Frequentist Hypothesis Test) to show how strong the evidence is against EMF exposure:

At right are the potential heart cancer rates at each of the 4 levels of exposure, where the controls (red) had zero exposure. The chance that all rates are the same is equivalent to that tiny area sitting below the intersection of the red line (Controls) and the purple line (High dose EMF), after dividing that tiny area by the sum of all area!

After 5 million random draws from a null-hypothesized distribution with “2.5 cancers from 90 rats," and then subtracting the rates from lower exposures from the high one, then it would be typical to find -5.4% upon making those subtractions. But the actual subtraction of actual rates yields +1.1% (the high rate was actually that much higher).

Being generous, I looked for the share of all simulated outcomes up to +0.1, knowing full well that that doesn’t tell the whole story, because the actual differences were even more extreme than that. Even using this generous test, it still proved true that it is a (lower than the actual) trend which would you still would not see 99.999% of the time.

That is, unless EMFs truly cause cancer.

Government health officials should acknowledge what these data imply. They should come out with warnings that over-exposure to cellular or wi-fi radiation can cause cancer, and come out with a plan to minimize public exposure, such as making sure that no two cell towers are ever closer than 3 miles from each other.