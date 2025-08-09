NOTE: The previous post on this topic is here.

My last post on this topic spurred commentators to note how I did not entertain the notion that COVID shots were bioweapons, but that I only made it seem like all that they could ever be would be either a flop and/or a scam. To address this public concern, here is a new analysis which extends the focus out to detecting weaponry.

The use of weapons is sometimes obvious, such as when a Howitzer goes off and then you hear the shell searing through the air as the pitch of the sound changes as it is about to blow you to smithereens. But other types of weapons are silent or delayed, and the best evidence you have that they were used is net, or residual, harm.

Net harm is the result of subtracting away the benefits of something from the harm of it, leaving some residual harm left over. If something, on net, harms you — then that is “the start of” evidence that it is a biological weapon that is being used against you. If it harms you 100 times more than it helps you, then you have “strong evidence.”

Harm

When Fraiman and colleagues reanalyzed the phase 3 trial data for the experimental mRNA COVID shots, they discovered a summary measure for serious adverse events of special interest (where “serious” means “hospitalized, or worse”): they found 12.5 hospitalizations for each 10,000 persons full-dosed (double-dosed).

Broken down to a “per-dose” basis, that is one person put into the hospital with a serious adverse event for each 1,600 doses given out to people.

Benefit

UK researchers unexpectedly said the quiet part out loud when they up and reported a metric for everyone in hospital with COVID who required supplemental oxygen or worse. The reason that this is “saying the quiet part out loud” is because as much as 75% of persons in hospital “with” COVID were not there “for” COVID.

Especially during Omicron, up to 3 of each 4 hospitalized persons just happened to test positive for COVID while being hospitalized for something else, such as after being in a car accident. But the acronym SARS means “pneumonia of serious form”:

What this means is that if you are hospitalized “for” COVID (not just “with” COVID), then that means that you will be suffering from a serious pneumonia (one requiring supplemental oxygen). In other words, the UK, calling it “severe hospitalization”, showed how many doses needed to prevent a “genuine” COVID hospitalization:

NOTE: NNV means “Number needed to vaccinate” to prevent one event

Having this first-ever “honest” report of prevention of genuine COVID hospitalization (i.e., hospitalization with serious pneumonia) — along with the estimate by Fraiman et al. regarding the induced hospitalizations from serious side effects — we can use them to compute the net harm from the shots.

Number harmed for each person who got benefit

For the primary series of COVID shots, this analysis is going to assume that the NNV computations in the UK above were by-dose rather than by-double-dose. To convert the following into a by-double-dose analysis, you would simply double the height of each bar (to account for it taking that second dose to achieve the prevention):

Primary Series Net Harm

EXAMPLE: For the ages of 12 to 15, there were 102 children put into the hospital for each child kept out of the hospital, and you would actually compute the net harm as being (102 harmed - 1 helped) = 101 harmed. If analyzing with the more liberal analysis, then twice the doses would be required for prevention, doubling the value.

By that more-liberal analysis, the harm:benefit ratio rises to 204:1 (a ratio of 204 children hospitalized with serious complications for each one helped; a net harm of 203).

Net Harm from 1st Booster Shot

As booster shots were single doses, there is no ambiguity as to how to interpret NNV values, and the numbers shown in the chart above would apply directly. Notice how it was that even in those over age 69, there was net harm from COVID booster shots. For everyone below age 40, the 100x harm:benefit threshold for a “bioweapon” applies.

Net Harm from Booster given in Fall of 2022

And for the Autumn 2022 booster shot, applying the threshold for detecting if a weapon is being used (i.e., over 100 harmed for each person helped), then everyone under age 50 does appear to have been “targeted” with a bioweapon — i.e., something more than 100 times more likely to harm them than to help them.

Reference

[genuine COVID hospitalizations involve serious pneumonia] — https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/007192.htm

[UK estimate on doses required to prevent a genuine COVID hospitalization] — https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-programme-for-2023-jcvi-interim-advice-8-november-2022/appendix-1-estimation-of-number-needed-to-vaccinate-to-prevent-a-covid-19-hospitalisation-for-primary-vaccination-booster-vaccination-3rd-dose-au

[one person was hospitalized with serious complications, for each 1,600 doses in the phase 3 trials] — Fraiman J, Erviti J, Jones M, Greenland S, Whelan P, Kaplan RM, Doshi P. Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults. Vaccine. 2022 Sep 22;40(40):5798-5805. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2022.08.036. Epub 2022 Aug 31. PMID: 36055877; PMCID: PMC9428332. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9428332/