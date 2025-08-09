As reported by the Vigilant Fox, mRNA shots were counter-productive (caused more harm than good). This makes them a “flop” — a product that does not live up to the promises made for it. But a burning question is this one:

Were they also a scam?

The difference between a flop and a scam is that a flop can be innocent — i.e., it can boil down to operating under ignorance and incompetence — but a scam involves consciously selling a Bill-of-Goods to someone when you know that what you are selling is nothing like what the “customer” has been made to think it is.

If you went to a jewelry store, and the jeweler sold you fake gold, it would be a scam. That’s because jewelers are people who are “supposed to know” about the difference between real and fake gold. One quick-check method of concluding that you have been scammed is if the valuation is off by two orders of magnitude (100x).

When value is off by one order of magnitude, then it means that something is 10 times less valuable than you think it is. That much discrepancy can be explainable by mere ignorance and incompetence. When a value is off by two orders magnitude (100x), then the indication is that you are being scammed, because experts rarely err by that much.

Imagine going to some random car dealer down the street and — lo’ and behold — he boldly claims that he can sell you the car driven by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt:

He asks for $3.74 million dollars, but you have to wonder: Are you being scammed? The particular car was nothing other than the 1968 Ford Mustang GT:

And that car originally sold for $3,000 ($2,955):

Buying a generic one right now (in 2025) would amount to about $37,000 — two orders of magnitude below the price the car dealer is asking for the car. Because the difference in valuation is 100x, then we can remove “ignorance and incompetence” from the list of reasons: and this “random” car dealer, an expert, is very likely scamming you.

To repeat, differences in levels of expertise might explain a 10x discrepancy in how good something really is, versus how good you are told that it is, but a discrepancy of 100x — when an expert appraiser is involved — points to a deliberate scam. When vaccines are made, the typical result is that a hospitalization is prevented for $11,000:

And when that value rises to 10x — almost $100,000 (at ~1.3 euro/$) to prevent a single hospitalization from an illness — then the vaccine is deemed to be “not cost-effective”:

But if a vaccine were to come onto the market, and if it was revealed to require $1,000,000 or more, just to prevent a single hospitalization — then we would have evidence that it was not just a flop, but a scam. Here is the number of people needed for COVID shots to prevent a single hospitalization involving supplemental O2 or worse:

NOTE: NNV = “number needed to vaccinate” to prevent one single event

Taking these numbers at face value rather than debating them, we can see if the experts would have known it was a scam. The UK defined “severe hospitalisation” as hospitalization involving at least some supplement oxygen. These numbers are very high, and to find out the “cost to prevent,” we can use Moderna’s asking price:

After you multiply the price by the number of doses required to prevent a single COVID hospitalization involving supplemental oxygen or worse — the type of hospitalization that is not just “with COVID” but is “from COVID” — then you get these numbers:

Notice how everyone under age 70 required over $3,000,000 of doses in order to keep one single person off of supplemental oxygen in the hospital. Because $3,000,000 is more than 100 times larger than the $11,000 that is typical for vaccines, the evidence suggests that mRNA shots were not just a flop, but they were a scam.

By requiring more than 100 times as much money than is typical, we have very strong evidence that we were scammed.

Reference

[McQueen’s Mustang sells for $3.74 million] — https://www.classicandsportscar.com/gallery/30-most-expensive-us-classic-cars-ever

[McQueen’s Mustang was a 1968 Mustang GT] — https://www.slashgear.com/1706851/steve-mcqueen-1968-bullitt-ford-mustang-facts/

[that car originally sold for $3,000] — https://www.jdpower.com/cars/1968/ford/mustang-gt/2-door-fastback

[normal vaccines prevent a hospitalization for around $11,000; and are deemed “not cost-effective” when they require ~$100,000 to prevent one hospitalization] — Hashim A, Dang V, Bolotin S, Crowcroft NS. How and why researchers use the number needed to vaccinate to inform decision making--a systematic review. Vaccine. 2015 Feb 4;33(6):753-8. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2014.12.033. Epub 2014 Dec 25. PMID: 25543164. https://www.nitag-resource.org/sites/default/files/628a245229b988aaf3a7560b715df3941cfdfb13_1.pdf

[In the young, over 100,000 COVID shot doses were required to prevent a single hospitalization involving supplement oxygen, or worse] — https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-programme-for-2023-jcvi-interim-advice-8-november-2022/appendix-1-estimation-of-number-needed-to-vaccinate-to-prevent-a-covid-19-hospitalisation-for-primary-vaccination-booster-vaccination-3rd-dose-au

[If you use Moderna’s asking price of $130, then 100,000 doses becomes $13,000,000 to prevent just one single hospitalization] — https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-expects-price-its-covid-vaccine-about-130-us-2023-03-20/