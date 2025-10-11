If someone stopped you on the street to ask — “What do munitions plants, aka ‘bomb factories’, have to do with professional tennis players?” — then you would rightly roll your eyes at the question because, on the surface at least, it is truly absurd to try to find something that relates those two things. You rightly think the person was a kook.

But what if I were to tell you that there is a common explanation for two negative happenings lately: A munitions plant in Tennessee blowing up out of the blue, and a professional tennis player, Djokovic, getting “neutralized” during a tennis match in China? Taking the second item first, here is Djokovic getting treated:

You might notice the placement of the hands of the sports medicine specialist, at the lowest vertebrae of the low back and also in the gluteal region where there is a sciatic nerve. While physical pressure or impact can create pain in these regions, there is something else which could create pain there, even in the healthiest of athletes:

EMFs

Electromagnetic fields interact with all living cells and an invisible, infra-red beam could penetrate up to 4 inches into your body to cause localized super-heating and localized destruction of enzymes and tissues:

NOTE: This study used gold nanoparticles to amplify the effect of an infra-red laser.

The wavelength of 980 nanometers — in the infra-red spectrum — is not visible to the naked eye, but could be used in order to damage the lumbar vertebrae of someone (or their sciatic nerve) with just 100 continuous seconds of exposure. Here is where they show that it can reach almost 4 inches into your body (100 mm):

And here (top right) is where they show that — after 100 seconds of exposure to an invisible infra-red laser — you can get localized heating of human tissue that is +7 degrees Celsius (12.6 degrees Fahrenheit):

That’s enough to cause severe pain in the lumbar region, like the kind of pain that “neutralized” Novak Djokovic when he was competing in a country that has a history of experimenting with directed energy weapons (e.g., CCP NeuroStrike program) in order to neutralize human beings.

If a human being can be “taken down” with just 100 seconds of exposure to a directed energy weapon, then how many seconds of exposure would be required in order to set off the existing explosives in a munitions plant after having located that plant with a spy balloon such as the one that China flew over the United States years back?

The munitions plant, Accurate Energetic Systems (AES), blew up at approximately 7:45am on 10 Oct 2025, so let’s first check filtered radar to fix the location:

NOTE: UTC time is 6 hours ahead of Central Time.

Scrolling back in time to 6:52am CT (12:52 UTC), unfiltered radar looks free and clear:

But now let’s step forward in time by two minutes, paying attention to the area in the center, where AES is located:

Something shot into action in those two minutes and, in just another two minutes, it ramps up:

At 7:00am, it is still going strong, as if it has been being used for 8 full minutes in order to heat up the inside of the munitions plant:

At 7:02am, you get a drop in the signal and a separation in the signal, as if energy had been directed into the plant from the highway, leaving a faint signal in both places — in the plant itself, and at the source of energy:

At 7:10am, things have almost fully died down:

And at 7:12am, no continuation of a signal is detected:

If speculation holds true, then a fire could have been started by 7:12am. While speculative, it is possible that China — using a spy balloon over the USA — got crucial information on the location of this munitions plant, and then attacked it with directed energy, making it explode and killing up to 18 people in the process.

Reference

[EMF can superheat human tissue 4 inches deep by 12 degrees F] — https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-17459-3

[Tennessee munitions plant blew up] — https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/multiple-people-dead-devastating-blast-160409539.html

[radar activity] — https://mrms.nssl.noaa.gov/qvs/product_viewer/