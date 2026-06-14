Dr. John Lott wrote the book, “More Guns, Less Crime” and it sent the leftards into a tizzy, but Dr. Lott recently revealed data showing the New Jersey murder rate possibly getting cut in half — after 47x more people there started carrying guns by gun permit:

The evidence presented in the article above even suggests that states should adopt “Constitutional Carry” — where you do not need to go through a bureaucratic, gun-permitting process, because the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution already authorizes citizens of the United States to carry a gun (i.e., to “bear arms”).

We no longer need to ask the question:

What happens if 47x more people legally start carrying guns around?

Because we now have the answer: the murder rate gets cut in half.

Reference

[guns reduce the amount of violent crime in society] — https://crimeresearch.org/2026/06/at-real-clear-investigations-gun-safety-violent-crime-drops-as-more-americans-pack-heat/