NOTE: Intentional distortion of the truth, or deliberate concealment of a material fact, are both legally classified as “fraud” if they can be shown to be beneficial to one party in a transaction — even a transaction involving only the sharing of information. As noted by John Leake and by John Beaudoin, Biden officials committed fraud.

Originally billed as Missouri v. Biden, this censorship case, now known as Murthy v. Missouri, made it to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCUSA). In the history of missteps of SCUSA, this case will go down as one of the worst decisions, alongside Dred Scott v. Sanford (1857), Buck v. Bell (1927), and Korematsu v. United States (1944).

Some Historic Supreme Court Missteps

— Dred Scott v. Sanford (1857), which said it is okay to prevent certain people from becoming U.S. citizens, based on the color of their skin

— Buck v. Bell (1927), which said it is okay to practice eugenics inside of the USA, and to forcibly sterilize people

— Korematsu v. United States (1944), which said it is okay to forcibly relocate people into internment camps, in the interest of national security

What Murthy v. Missouri did is to say that it is okay for the United States government to engage in an aggressive pressure campaign to censor the viewpoints of Americans, as long as they do not make it into a direct cause-and-effect link: Where a government official directly threatens harm to a social media firm that won’t follow “orders.”

Here is an overview of the case:

Murthy v. Missouri

The allegation was that the government pressured platforms to censor Americans.

Because lower courts had previously agreed to an injunction on the federal government to refrain from engaging in such aggressive pressure campaigns to limit the speech of Americans — like it did during COVID — the eventual SCUSA judgment is described as a “reversal” of those prior court decisions.

The final ruling mentioned that there was no strong, direct, and immediate link between actions taken by government officials and actions taken by social media firms:

Note that, after the highlighted section, Justice Barrett says social media firms are not expected to respond to pressure from the U.S. government, if such pressure arose.

In the opening oral statements, justices such as Justice Kagan either did not acknowledge any evidence of an aggressive pressure campaign, or else they said that, even if such pressure existed, it would not alter the behavior of firms like Facebook:

This perspective, which essentially says that — because you cannot push the big social media firms around (they will not let you intimidate them into adopting censorship policies) — then that means that the U.S. government ‘can do no wrong’ when engaging in aggressive pressure campaigns in order to silence people.

Amazingly, a total of 6 justices agreed:

Case is All About Lies and Cover-up

But this perspective — that the U.S. government can ‘do no wrong’ with pressure campaigns to silence people (because no one, anywhere, is able to tell Facebook what to do) — is belied by statements from Mark Zuckerberg himself, who admitted that, under pressure from the federal government, Facebook did things it disagreed with:

Even worse, further investigation by Congressman Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed deliberate concealment of a material fact by an FBI agent (on the matter of censorship over the Hunter Biden laptop) who had testified earlier in this case, back when it was under the name of Missouri v. Biden:

If Agent Chan leaned so hard on Facebook and Twitter, knowingly pushing out false information, then it pays off to ask if he is a patriotic American or not. If all of your life savings where to be placed on a bet whether his loyalties are to America or elsewhere, which bet would you take?

The aggressive pressure campaign engaged in by the U.S. government may not have its roots in domestic actors acting solely out of their own private initiatives, but may have its roots elsewhere. If so, the next question to ask — if it is assumed that some U.S. government officials do not represent U.S. interests — is: How extensive is this?

Postscript: After posting this, I just realized that Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. over at The Defender posted about domestic actors (e.g., Stanford University) working with foreign interests to censor Americans. All of these points tie together into one big mosaic that puts the security of the United States at risk. A war is already here.

Reference

[SCUSA decides federal government ‘did no wrong’] — https://www.scotusblog.com/cases/case-files/murthy-v-missouri-3/

[SCUSA says there is no strong, direct link of federal pressure to social media actions] — https://www.scotusblog.com/2024/06/justices-side-with-biden-over-governments-influence-on-social-media-content-moderation/

[Justice Kagan says Facebook could not be pushed around and told what to do] — https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/argument_transcripts/2023/23-411_5367.pdf

[Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook was pushed around and told what to do] — https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/mark-zuckerberg-joe-rogan-biden-officials-scream-curse-facebook-rcna187199

[Jim Jordan found disturbing behavior from an FBI agent used as a media attack dog] — https://judiciary.house.gov/media/in-the-news/powerful-judiciary-chair-jim-jordan-praises-mark-zuckerberg-ending-censorship