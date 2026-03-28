The Vigilant Fox recently brought up the CDC’s V-Safe data obtained through smart phones after COVID injections. Curious to discover the rate of combined myocarditis and pericarditis which had been entered into the Free Text Field, I found something astonishing. Here is the entry of people into the V-Safe program in 2021:

While in the program, they received cellphone prompts for their responses out to 12 months post-dose:

Though the myopericarditis rate is higher for males than for females, over 62% of V-safe users were female, so a general population (males + females) estimate is better to use. The expected background rate of myopericarditis in the general population is 12.4 cases per million person-years, or 12.4 per MPY (purple added):

It bears mentioning that this background myopericarditis incidence rate (IR) of 12.4 per MPY is lower than the range of estimates found on the background myocarditis IR using more than 1 billion person-years of follow-up time in various populations, which ran from 16 per MPY up to 77.6 per MPY (1.6 per 100,000 to 7.76 per 100,000):

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) retrieved the V-Safe data by court order, because the CDC was unwilling to release the information to the public. It was discovered that 10.1 million persons were active with the V-Safe program (red added):

From these 10.1 million users, each followed for 1 year, there were 1,150 reported cases of myopericarditis (red added):

With 1,150 cases within a year of a dose, found in a group of 10.1 million users, you get a yearly rate of 114 myopericarditis cases per million person-years, or 114 per MPY:

\(\frac{1150}{10.1} = 114\)

But, because as little as 12.4 myopericarditis cases would be expected in a million persons who had been followed for a year, then that means that the excess cases attributable to the COVID shots in the general population was 101.6 excess cases per million:

\(114 - 12.4 = 101.6\)

If using the lower end of the range found when using over 1 billion person-years of follow-up (16 per MPY), then the excess cases attributable to the COVID shots in the general population would be ( 114 - 16 = ) 98 excess cases per million. But even using the highest estimate (77.6 per MPY), you still get 36.4 excess cases per million in V-Safe data.

All of this is important because the notorious, self-identified vaccine expert, Peter Hotez — even when limiting his statement to the younger group (most vulnerable) rather than the general population — said that CDC had only found, in that most-vulnerable of groups, just 12.6 excess myopericarditis cases per million:

The evidence suggests that the CDC was down-playing risk for myocarditis and pericarditis, rather than conveying to the public the accurate estimate of risk that was coming in from their very own V-Safe data — an estimate at least 3x as large as the one being officially advertised to the public by the CDC.

If a drug firm was sitting on in-house data showing their product to be at least 3x more dangerous than they advertised to the public, then you would hope that they’d get shut down by the FDA. But in the case of the CDC, it is beginning to look like they might be able to get away with the very same behavior regarding COVID shots.

Sensitivity Analysis

A good estimate for myopericarditis in the female-heavy V-Safe population might be the mid-range value from the “billion-person-years” study. With a low estimate of myocarditis of 16 per MPY and a high estimate of 77.6 per MPY, then the mid-range expected rate would be 46.8 US myopericarditis cases per MPY, with 114 cases per MPY found in V-Safe..

This results in a rate for V-Safe data of 67.2 excess myopericarditis cases per MPY.

Reference

[V-Safe provided one year of follow-up] — Myers TR, Marquez PL, Gee JM, Hause AM, Panagiotakopoulos L, Zhang B, McCullum I, Licata C, Olson CK, Rahman S, Kennedy SB, Cardozo M, Patel CR, Maxwell L, Kallman JR, Shay DK, Shimabukuro TT. The v-safe after vaccination health checker: Active vaccine safety monitoring during CDC's COVID-19 pandemic response. Vaccine. 2023 Feb 10;41(7):1310-1318. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2022.12.031. Epub 2023 Jan 23. PMID: 36697313; PMCID: PMC9870038. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9870038/

[12.4 expected myopericarditis cases per million person-years (12.4 per MPY)] — https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/225/9/1569/6484617

[114 myopericarditis cases per million person-years (114 per MPY) in V-Safe] — https://icandecide.org/v-safe-data/

[at least 36 excess cases per MPY using over 1 billion person-years of follow-up] — Phillips A, Jiang Y, Walsh D, Andrews N, Artama M, Clothier H, Cullen L, Deng L, Escolano S, Gentile A, Gidding G, Giglio N, Junker T, Huang W, Janjua N, Kwong J, Li J, Nasreen S, Naus M, Naveed Z, Pillsbury A, Stowe J, Vo T, Buttery J, Petousis-Harris H, Black S, Hviid A. Background rates of adverse events of special interest for COVID-19 vaccines: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) analysis. Vaccine. 2023 Oct 6;41(42):6227-6238. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2023.08.079. Epub 2023 Sep 5. PMID: 37673715. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37673715/

[Peter Hotez said that COVID shots only led to 12.6 excess cases per million doses] — https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.056135