NOTE: The prior report in this series, on Bulgaria, is here.

The third nation which got at least twice the average excess death after COVID shots rolled out is Croatia:

[click to enlarge]

Like Austria and Bulgaria, the average excess death after the rollout in Croatia was more than 2x what it had been before the rollout — indicating that the environmental insult on people’s health in 2021 was over 2x worse than the environmental insult in 2020.