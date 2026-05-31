NOTE: The prior report in this series, on Latvia, is here.

The next nation which got at least twice the average excess death after COVID shots rolled out (versus before they rolled out) is New Zealand:

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The average excess death after the rollout in New Zealand, while not as high as in other nations, was still 4.5x what it had been before the rollout — indicating that the environmental insult on people’s health in 2021 (and into 2022) was 4.5x worse than the environmental insult in 2020.