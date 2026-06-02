NOTE: The prior report in this series, on Slovakia, is here.

The next nation which got at least twice the average excess death after COVID shots rolled out (versus before they rolled out) is South Korea, but South Korea was a late adopter of the experimental COVID injections, not beginning to give them out until late February 2021:

Another aspect is that they had an unprecedented surge in excess death in 2022, so those are two reasons to alter the usual time windows which have been used in the earlier reports:

[click to enlarge]

The average excess death after the rollout in South Korea was 28x higher than what it had been before the rollout — indicating that the environmental insult on people’s health in late 2021, and into 2022, was 28x worse than the environmental insult in 2020. If weeks up to late Feb 2021 are “COVID” — then jabs are 28x worse than COVID.