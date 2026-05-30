NOTE: The 2020 timeline is being changed for this next nation, Latvia, because the average weekly excess death for all of 2020 was negative (excess death less than zero). Due to what appears to be a “globally-synchronized start” of COVID in nations all around the world, the new start for data will be the week 1 Mar 2020.

Prior reports will eventually be reworked with the new timeline and, given how Latvia had such wildly-negative pre-March excess death counts, some of them will likely fall out of the category of 2x. These instances will then be noted (old post will be edited). Any new nations will use the new timeline as well.

The next nation which got at least twice the average excess death after COVID shots rolled out (versus before they rolled out) is Latvia:

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The average excess death after the rollout in Latvia was more than 19x what it had been before the rollout — indicating that the environmental insult on people’s health in 2021 was over 19x worse than the environmental insult of 2020. If you assume that the span from (Mar 2020 - Dec 2020) is “COVID”, then 2021 was 19x worse than COVID.

Critics and detractors will maintain that the “carefully-crafted mitigation measures” during 2020, once relaxed along with the COVID shot roll-outs, are what explains the 19-fold increase in excess death after 2020. But then they get caught in a “catch-22” — because then that means that the COVID shots did not reduce excess death.